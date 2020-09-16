Reynolds Homestead plantation home open for tours

September 16, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

The historic Rock Spring Plantation home at the Reynolds Homestead will be open for tours Sept. 20 by appointment.

Submitted photo

CRITZ, VA – The historic Rock Spring Plantation, birthplace and boyhood home of R.J. Reynolds, which has been closed due to the pandemic, will soon be opening for tours, by appointment only. The tours will be available on Sundays, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 from 1-3 p.m.

“We know people are looking for an opportunity to get out and find some normalcy,” said historical services coordinator Beth Ford. “We hope that some will take advantage of the opportunity to visit the historic home and the beautiful grounds.”

Visitors may bring a group of up to six people for a tour of the home, which is $5 per person. All visitors are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. To make an appointment for a September tour, visit http://bit.ly/SeptTour.