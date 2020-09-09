Google IT Specialist class offered

Google IT Support Specialist will be offered online through Surry Community College starting Sept. 15. Upon completion, participants will be prepared for employment in an entry level IT role.

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering Google IT Support Specialist in an online format Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Monday, Nov. 23.

This course is designed to introduce students to a variety of diagnostic and instructional tools used to evaluate the performance of technical support technologies. The course topics include technical support fundamentals, troubleshooting, customer service, computer networking, operating systems, system administration, IT infrastructure and IT security. This course uses the Google IT support professional curriculum. Successful completers of this course will be prepared for employment in an entry level IT role.’

Advance registration and payment are required. The class cost is $183. Tuition assistance may be available. To determine eligibility visit surry.edu/funding. For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu or Dr. Kathryn Moland, PMP, who is instructing the class, at 336-386-3306 or molandk@surry.edu. Registration is available online at surry.edu/comptech.