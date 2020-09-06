Police reports

• A homeless Mount Airy man has been arrested as a fugitive from justice, according to city police reports. David Alex Seymour, 30, was encountered by officers Tuesday on Riverside Drive near Kyle Street during a suspicious-person call.

It was learned that Seymour was wanted on a felony warrant for arrest filed in Patrick County, Virginia, details of which were not specified. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $20,000 secured and slated for a Sept. 21 appearance in District Court.

• The new Aspen Dental office on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft discovered Wednesday, involving the removal of an Apple iPad Pro mobile workstation valued at $800 from inside the business.

• A license plate, number TBW2386, was discovered stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet Impala owned by Christina Catresa Chavis last Monday. The tag was removed while the vehicle was at her home on Granite Road.

• Jeffrey Todd Nixon, 53, listed as homeless, was served Monday with criminal summonses for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods after he was encountered by police at 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway during a welfare check.

The charges had been issued two days before in connection with an incident on Aug. 28, for which no details were listed. Nixon is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 16.

• Property with a value of about $470, in addition to an undisclosed sum of money, financial transaction cards and keys, were discovered stolen on Aug. 27 at the Renfro Corp. location on Linville Road, where the items were taken from a cubicle of Renfro employee Shacana Elizabeth Mertson of Westfield Road.

In addition to State Employees Credit Union and Wells Fargo credit cards and an SECU debit card, among the items listed as stolen were a driver’s license, medication, an $85 gift card, a gray backpack containing an image of a guitar, a Nissan car key fob, residence keys on a chain and various personal effects including lipstick and an umbrella.