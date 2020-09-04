Mount Airy Police Reports

September 4, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• The Sagebrush restaurant building on Woodland Drive was the scene of a break-in Tuesday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Two glass window panes at the front of the structure were broken to gain entry, with a black tablecloth containing shoe prints discovered at the scene.

• Northern Regional Hospital is the victim of a crime discovered Sunday which involved the breaking and entering of a building and trailer. Three Master padlocks were listed as damaged to the tune of $80 and while police records indicate the incident involved a theft, no details were provided regarding that aspect.

• Bicycles valued at $260 were discovered stolen Saturday from the residence of Erica Jan Lawson on Carroll Street, where they had been unsecured on a porch. One was a Mongoose model, green in color, and the other a black and blue bike with no brand name listed.

• Vicky Denise Williams, a Woodruff Street resident, told police last Friday that she had dropped money in the supermarket section of Walmart, which was then stolen by an unknown suspect.

• Terry Conway Guynn, 43, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Friday at Walmart, from which he was banned in December 2012 after being charged with larceny.

Guynn is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 12.

• Codie Layne Burchette, 27, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Friday at Lowe’s Hardware, when he was banned in March 2015 by loss-prevention personnel.

Burchette is free on a written promise to show up in court on Oct. 12.

• A Husqvarna leaf blower valued at $200, owned by Ronnie Bowman of Lynne Drive, Ararat, Virginia, was stolen from the bed of his 2005 GMC pickup on Aug. 27 while parked at 1243 W. Lebanon St., the address for Buttonwood Chiropractic and Acupuncture Center.

• A license plate, number HAB7606, was stolen from a vehicle owned by Perfecto Antunez Grande of U.S. 601, Dobson, on Aug. 27 while at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street.

• A stolen vehicle and dog, a Great Dane valued at $300, were recovered on Aug. 26 at Food Lion on West Lebanon Street. The vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup valued at $4,300 — owned by Carlos Jonathan Bonilla of King along with the dog — had been entered into a national crime database, with a known suspect found in possession of both at the store.

The case is listed as closed/leads exhausted, with no explanation provided.

• A break-in was discovered at Garson McMillian Real Estate and Auction on North Main Street on Aug. 25, which involved a padlock being cut off an outbuilding. No property was reported as missing.

• City property, a wooden fence, was targeted on Aug. 24 at Westwood Park on Galax Trail, where damage estimated at $100 occurred to two posts.

• A theft from a motor vehicle came to light on Aug. 21 in which Jennie Loucinda Lowry of Broad Street is listed as the victim. Someone reached into the open 2012 Honda Odyssey van parked in a lot on North Main Street and took her bright-orange purse containing an undisclosed sum of money, Wells Fargo and Capital One debit cards and an FCC identification card.