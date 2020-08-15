Learn bad weather preparation

August 15, 2020 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON –Surry County Emergency Services and the National Weather Service are joining together to help local residents learn how to be better prepared for bad weather events.

The two organizations will be holding a webinar on weather preparedness that is open to the public. The webinar will be held Monday, Aug. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tornadoes, hail, lightning, wind and flooding – all of which take place in Surry County – will be discussed. Meteorologist Phil Hysell from the National Weather Service will present information. To participate, log onto https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8874427037073061390.

“We want Surry County citizens to be prepared in the event of a major weather event and this webinar will teach them what they need to know,” said Dale Harold, training officer for Surry County Emergency Services. “We are excited about this webinar and hope we have a large number of participants.”

Additional weather preparedness resources are available online at www.readync.org/plan-and-prepare. Three-day emergency kits, which cover basic needs if the power goes out, are also detailed at the following link: https://www.readync.org/plan-and-prepare/get-kit.