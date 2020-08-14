Hinson busted for drugs, female assault

Hinson

DOBSON — A Surry County man was arrested after a domestic partner told deputies about his alleged drug operations.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt reported Friday that recently, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a 911 call in reference to a possible domestic violence incident at 268 Lee Fowler Road, in the Turkey Ford community east of Dobson.

“When Deputy Capper and Deputy Whitaker arrived on the scene they spoke with a female victim about the incident,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies identified Jeffrey Dan Hinson, 51, white male, of that address, as the assailant.

“Deputies also received information that Hinson was possessing and growing illegal narcotics,” said the sheriff’s office.

In order to be considered a high enough quantity to be “trafficking” in a drug, the suspect must have at least 4 grams.

The deputies reported that during the arrest they recovered 119 grams of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, marijuana, marijuana plants, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Hinson was charged with one count of trafficking meth, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of manufacturing marijuana, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of domestic assault on a female.

Hinson received a $100,000 secured bond and a court date of Aug. 26.

Past record

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hinson was convicted in 1989 at the age of 20 for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

In April 1993 in Davie County, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated. Then in July, August and September came crimes for which he was charged and convicted the following year.

In July 1994, also in Davie County, he was convicted on felony counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, four counts of selling a Schedule II drug, selling a Schedule IV substance, two counts of selling a Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana), possession with intent to sell Schedule IV and VI substances, and two counts of a violation of drug laws.

Under a consolidation for judgment in a plea deal, Hinson received probation, a suspendend sentence and credit for time served.

