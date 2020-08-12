Mayor Rowe weighs in on NAACP issue

Offers apology while defending statement’s sentiments

With a controversy swirling countywide involving the local NAACP branch, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe is clarifying his role — which includes apologizing for signing a document that’s at the heart of the issue, but not its content.

The statement in question emerged in June in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minneapolis, being initiated by Elder Craig Smith, the president of Surry Branch 5459 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Its basic intent was to have local elected officials pledge to enhance law enforcement operations and address racial inequalities by taking proactive steps designed to eliminate conditions that conceivably could lead to similar incidents in this area.

The document was signed by Mayor Rowe along with Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners; Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn; Evan Cockerham, the mayor of Pilot Mountain; and Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop.

It sparked a furor at a meeting of the county commissioners in July, when the endorsement by Johnson was condemned by fellow board members. Their basic complaints were that Johnson inked such a document without input beforehand from other commissioners, who also disagree with its premise portraying Surry and the nation as inherently racist.

The Mount Airy mayor has been silent on the matter until recent days, but Rowe weighed in on his support of the NAACP statement during a city commissioners meeting last Thursday — when he acknowledged embracing it without consulting them.

“I should not have signed it without your permission and I apologize for having done so,” the mayor told the commissioners.

“So I apologize for having put you at some disagreeable … position you shouldn’t have been in without knowing you were going to be in,” he added regarding the prior-knowledge aspect.

The NAACP document was never openly discussed at any city council meeting, and judging by the mayor’s comments he did not gauge fellow officials’ opinion on it through either telephone calls or emails.

It also was not on the agenda for last Thursday’s meeting, with Rowe broaching the subject at the end of the session when officials offer random comments.

Content defended

Yet with all that being said, Rowe defended the wording of the statement during the meeting, saying it contains basic goals the commissioners should favor along with him.

“It’s not really anything that you wouldn’t want to have happen at some point in time.”

“There is a consensus among our local leaders and authorities to address our communities’ concerns in a proactive and collective manner,” the document reads in part.

“It is imperative to have a culture of continuous progress as we continue to address racial inequalities.”

Another part of the document refers specifically to law enforcement operations.

“It is the sincere intent of the NAACP of Surry County and our local officials to work on eradicating such injustices (as with the Floyd case),” it states.

“Upcoming collaborations will focus on cultural competency, educational training, as well as a review of current hiring practices and ongoing internal reviews.”

In an interview at the time the statement was issued, the local NAACP president says one goal is making sure law enforcement and other governmental job vacancies are posted publicly to allow equal opportunities for people of all races.

None of the city commissioners have offered any reaction to Rowe’s announcement.

