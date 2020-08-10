Tenth Surry resident succumbs to COVID-19

August 10, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

Surry County reached a grim milestone over the weekend, while trudging toward another sobering number.

The county recorded its tenth COVID-19 death on Friday, according to a release sent out over the weekend by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

“The patient was in their early 60s and had underlying medical conditions,” the agency said, though, as is its custom, it released no additional information to protect the privacy of the family. The death — the eighth since July 10 — comes as the county’s overall number of infections is nearing 1,000.

As of Monday after, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Surry County had 956 confirmed cases. Area counties have been climbing as well.

Forsyth County has 5,286 cases and 52 deaths, Yadkin County has 542 total cases with 6 deaths, Wilkes County has 842 cases with 11 deaths, Stokes County has recorded 289 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, while Alleghany County has 169 confirmed cases with no deaths, all as of Monday.

Across the border in Virginia, Carroll County has 334 total cases with 13 deaths, Galax has 347 confirmed cases with 24 deaths, Grayson County has recorded 157 cases with 5 deaths, and Patrick County has 158 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.

“We are so very sorry that another Surry County resident has succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who are grieving this loss, “stated Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “We continue to see widespread illness with this virus throughout our community, for some this means very mild illness, but for some of our higher risk population, this can be a serious and even deadly virus. Please remember to practice the 3Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash to protect yourselves and others.”

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to once again reiterate the importance of taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously,” the local health agency said in its statement. “The COVID-19 outbreak has been accompanied by a flood of misinformation from unreliable sources. Be thoughtful about what you read or hear about the virus and make sure you are separating rumor from fact before you act. To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in the community.

Related Articles