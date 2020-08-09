Police reports

• A break-in was discovered Thursday at residence in the 500 block of Worth Street from which the only property listed as missing was a Quaker Oats container full of coins, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. No total loss figure was listed for the crime occurring at the apartment of Nelson Eddie Domina.

• An incident in a public-housing neighborhood Tuesday night led to Samuel Austin Gravely, 22, of 148 Johnson Road, being jailed on charges including resisting a public officer. Gravely was located inside a home on Marshall Street where “a strong odor” of marijuana was coming from a window, arrest records state.

Soon after, an unidentified person described as the owner of the residence arrived and police conducted a search of the premises which produced marijuana, marijuana wax and several items of paraphernalia, of which Gravely claimed ownership, according to police.

In addition to the resisting charge, for which no explanation was provided, he is accused of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gravely was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 12 appearance in District Court, along with being banned from city housing authority property.

• A break-in on Aug. 1 at Bateman’s Auto, LLC in the 100 block of West Pine Street resulted in the theft of a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop computer valued at $300 from a secured office.

• An incident on July 31 at Sacred Place, a business on Market Street, involved damage to a window glass put at $1,500. No information was provided as to exactly how it occurred.

• Derek Delon Harmon, 24, of Galax, Virginia, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash on July 30, the location of which was not listed. It resulted in the impounding of a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup he was operating.

Harmon later came to the lobby of the police station, where he admitted to his involvement in the hit and run motor vehicle crash, police records state. The case is set for the Aug. 24 session of Surry District Court.