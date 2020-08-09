Hugh Chatham names chief medical officer

August 8, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0

ELKLIN — Dr. Jonathan Snyder recently was named the first chief medical officer of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. An Elkin native, Dr. Snyder is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and a Fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

“This newly created position will allow Dr. Snyder to continue as an orthopedic surgeon while influencing system wide decisions and performance,” said Paul Hammes, Hugh Chatham’s CEO. “The future of healthcare will require exceptional quality, service, and seamless access. Jonathan brings great vision, perspective and presence of mind to the executive team, and will be pivotal as we engage the entire organization in making our vision a reality,” continued Hammes.

Dr. Snyder earned a biology degree with distinction at Duke University prior to completing medical school at Wake Forest University, then returning to Duke for a residency in orthopedic surgery. Dr. Snyder joined Tri-County Orthopedic and Sports Medicine and the Hugh Chatham medical staff in 2009. He served as chief of surgery from 2014-2017 and as chief of the medical staff since January of 2018.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (www.hughchatham.org) is a not-for-profit community health care network of physician clinics and an 81-bed acute care hospital in Elkin.