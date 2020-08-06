COVID-19 shuts down courthouse

The closing comes on the order of the senior resident Superior Court judge, Angela Puckett, seen speaking to the county commissioners last year. Behind her to the left is Neil Brendle, the Surry County clerk of court, who issued the announcement from Puckett.
Carolyn Comer, county register of deeds, said her office is closed as she and her staff are quarantined at home after possible exposure to the virus.
DOBSON — A sick employee has caused the Surry County Judicial Center to be shut down until Monday.
Neil Brendle, the Surry County clerk of court, posted a notice on the county clerk’s website and on its Facebook page about the closure Thursday morning.
“To protect the health and safety of the public and personnel the Surry County courthouse facility is CLOSED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY for deep cleaning by order of the senior resident superior court judge,” Brendle posted. “This order is effective immediately, and the facility will remain closed on Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7.”
In her court order, Judge Angela Puckett stated, “An employee of the Surry County Register of Deeds Office has tested positive for COVID-19 on or about Aug. 5, 2020. This individual may have exposed other immediate staff members, and they, therefore, may have exposed other individuals throughout the Surry County Courthouse.”
While respecting the privacy of the employee who is sick, Carolyn Comer, the county register of deeds, did say it was a woman in her office who had come down sick and tested positive for the virus.
When the state first went into the shelter-at-home period, Comer said the courthouse was closed to the public, however, “we were able to still work in the office. But now we have a case.”
As far as where the worker caught the virus, Comer said, “No one can make that call where it came from.” She said the employee has been questioned about where she has been and who she has been in contact with.
The Register of Deeds office has been doing what it can to keep people, she said. There are Plexiglas barriers at front desks, hand sanitizer stations throughout the offices and courthouse, X marks on the floor to make sure people stay 6 feet apart, and the employees make sure they have their masks on when they interact with the public or each other.
Still, because of the close proximity of the affected worker to others, many of the deeds employees are now under quarantine at home, she added.
While the courtrooms are expected to reopen Monday, the deeds office won’t be open until the following Monday, Aug. 17.
Late on Thursday, Comer said that she had spoken to Puckett and appreciated the judge working with her on finding a way to keep some work flow going during the closure.
Some laptops have been set up to work with the county’s information system so that employees can work from home. Though Comer said she wouldn’t expect any employee showing symptoms to try to work while actively sick.
The county has set up a method of electronic recording of real estate transactions. If a person sells a piece of property, an attorney will handle the paperwork, Comer gave as an example. That attorney will be authorized as a submitter through a portal to file the document.
With the whole courthouse shut down, Comer said this real estate work may not be ready to go until Monday, but it would give the staff a way to get some things done for the week the office is closed.
For those needing to do business with the clerk of courts office, Brendle posted this notice, “I have designated an alternate filing site to be located at the Surry County Magistrate’s Office, 120 W. Kapp St., Dobson, NC 27017. Their office number is 336-386-3719.”
Brendle added, “If you have a District Court appearance scheduled during this temporary closure, please contact either your attorney or our office at 336-386-3700 next week to determine your next court date.
“Administrative/traffic court appearances that were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, will be added to the Friday, Aug. 14, session. Please contact our office if you need a continuance in these matters.”
The public may contact the Clerk of Superior Court’s staff at Surry.Admin@nccourts.org or Brendle himself at Landon.N.Brendle@nccourts.org.
Judge Puckett said, “As has been the case throughout this pandemic crisis, this court is faced with making unprecedented decisions concerning the closure of courthouse facilities, which are generally required by law to be open to the public.
“Such decisions necessarily include a balancing of the imperative and absolute necessity of protecting the public from the possibility of infection, while at the same time protecting the constitutional rights of those having pending civil and criminal proceedings that need to be addressed in a timely manner.”
Surry isn’t the only county to have a courthouse closure right now because of detection of the virus. Three others were also closed for Thursday and today: Guilford, Harnett and Lee counties.
Brendle said he believed the health procedures put in place has kept the courthouse from having to go through a shutdown up until now. In addition to the steps Comer noted, Brendle said visitors arriving at the building are screened before being allowed inside. They are asked questions and have their temperature checked, he noted.
The courtrooms get a quick cleaning during a morning break and then again in an afternoon break, he explained. At the end of the day, the courtrooms get a more thorough sanitizing.
“Every single individual I’ve encountered has been self-aware with proper hygiene and protective equipment,” he said of the employees.
While Comer is coming up on retirement (having announced she wouldn’t run for office this November), Brendle is less than halfway through his first term of office after winning in 2018.
While he acknowledged that no previous clerk of court has gone through an experience like 2020, he said he still loves his job and has only taken one day off since March.
As for next week, Puckett said, “Upon the reopening at the Surry County Courthouse, it is mandated that no employee within any department located inside the courthouse return to work if experiencing any symptoms.”
