Mount Airy Police Reports

July 25, 2020
DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest report:
• Jimmy Dean Poole, 37, of Oak Street, Lowgap, was arrested June 5 and charged with felony possession of a vehicle and resisting an officer. He was given a $10,000 secured bond; no court date was listed on the report.
According to the court dockets, Poole has a court appearance Tuesday for a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as resisting an officer. On Wednesday he faces a felony charge of possession of meth.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Poole is in prison after being convicted June 5 of violating his parole, with a projected release of March 2.
In 2017 Poole was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug. He first received probation, but two months later he was in prison after his suspended sentence was activated. He served three months, getting out in January 2018.
He was convicted of violating his parole and sentenced to two weeks of prison in March of this year. His parole was extended to Oct. 25, but he didn’t make it that far before going back in on June 5.
• Gildardo Calderon, 25, of Casstevens Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 4 for failure to appear in court Feb. 20 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a July 17 court date.
• Kayla Nichole Stanley, 26, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons June 6, charging her with assault on a child under 12, dated March 24. The complainant is listed as Amber Thomas of Ararat. Stanley was given a July 8 court date and has her next appearance on this charge is Aug. 3.
• Richard Travis Butcher, 39, of Blackburn Road, Thurmond, was served a criminal summons June 6 charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated that day. He was given an Aug. 7 court date.
On Sept. 9 he faces felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. On Sept. 21 the felony charges are larceny of a vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and possession of meth.
• Brandy Wall Johnson, 41, of Danbury, was served an order for arrest June 6 for failure to appear in Alamance County court April 29. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
On Aug. 14 she has a court date in Winston-Salem to face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
On Aug. 20 in Rockingham County she faces a charge of larceny.
On Sept. 23 in Dobson the charges are felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin, felony maintaining a drug vehicle/dwelling, drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, having a fictitious license plate or registration, and giving false information to an officer.
• Quionta Toriq Amir Williams, 20, of Key Street, Pilot Mountain, was served a Mecklenburg County warrant June 7 charging him with felony attempted common law robbery, dated May 13. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a July 24 court date in Charlotte.
• Carlos Gabriel Lopez, 27, of Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons June 7, charging him with assault on a female, dated April 11. His court date was not listed.
• Brenda Dawnette Chaney, 39, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 9 for four counts of failure to appear in court Feb. 19. She was given a $500 cash bond and a July 13 court date.
• Tiffany Michaels Nance, 25, of Poteat Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 9 charging her with assault in Stokes County, dated April 14. She was not confined and given a court date the next day in Dobson.
• Bobby Lee Easter, 31, of Lynnwood Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons June 10 charging him with larceny, dated June 3. He was given an Aug. 12 court date.
• Brandy Lynn Delgado, 34, of Crosswinds Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 10 for failure to appear in court June 2. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a July 28 court date for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.
• Kendra Beth Williams, 34, of Rose Wood Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 11 for failure to appear in court Jan. 29. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
• Alexander Hamilton Mayo, 25, of Cana, Virginia, was served warrants June 11 charging him with second-degree trespassing, littering and injury to personal property. The complainant is Caleb Brown of Mount Airy. Mayo was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a July 24 court date.
• Chad Timothy Leftwich, 46, of Lori Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 11 for failure to appear in court March 10. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a July 31 court date for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Leftwich had a court date Friday for charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.
On Aug. 24 he faces charges of felony possession of meth, felony becoming a habitual felon, drug paraphernalia, and two counts of communicating threats.
In August 2012 he was convicted on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking in, larceny of more than $1,000, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense. He served three years in prison.
In May 2003 he was convicted on felony charges of maintaining a drug vehicle, two counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule III drugs, two counts of possession of marijuana, manufacturing a Schedule II drug, speeding to elude arrest, as well as numerous misdemeanor and traffic charges. He spent a year and a half in prison.
• Darren Andrew Dollyhigh, 39, of Bunker Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants on Perry Taylor Road, Mount Airy, charging him with larceny and possession of stolen property, dated Feb. 6. He was released on no bond with a July 28 court date.
• Coty Lane Mayes, 29, of Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 11 for failure to appear in court June 2019. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
• Ronald Charles Cathey, 37, of Woodcreek Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 12 for failure to appear in court June 2. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
On Aug. 31 Cathey faces charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for lights/siren, resisting an officer, and driving while license revoked.
On Sept. 3 he faces a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Dec. 7 the charges are felony larceny, felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and felony becoming a habitual felon.
In 2011, Cathey was convicted of two counts of felony breaking and entering of vehicles, felony larceny of more than $1,000, three counts of misdemeanor breaking into vehicles, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, and breaking and entering. He served 11 months in prison.
In 2013 he was convicted of felony larceny of a vehicle and spent four months in prison.