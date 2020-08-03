8th Surry County resident succumbs to COVID-19

August 3, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

Surry County has experienced its eighth death from COVID-19.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center released a statement saying the victim died on July 31. As is the center’s policy, it did not release the name or other identifying information for the victim to protect the family’s privacy. The center did say the person was in his or her late 60s with some underlying medical conditions.

“Every COVID-19 death represents a person who had family and friends. Our heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “With the increased rate of community transmission in Surry County, it is absolutely critical that we each do our part to reduce our chances of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19.”

The death marks the third in an eight-day period, and the sixth death over the previous three weeks.

As of Monday morning, the latest for which figures were available, 872 cases have been confirmed in Surry County, putting it at the forefront of total cases among nearly all neighboring counties. Only the more metropolitan Forsyth County has had more, with 4,955 cases and 48 deaths.

Of the other bordering counties, Yadkin County has 496 total cases with 6 deaths, Wilkes County has 736 cases with 10 deaths, Stokes County has recorded 266 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, while Alleghany County has 156 confirmed cases with no deaths.

Statewide, North Carolina has now recorded 126,532 confirmed cases, with 1,982 deaths.

Across the border in Virginia, Carroll County has 314 total cases with 14 deaths, Galax has 338 confirmed cases with 22 deaths, Grayson County has recorded 134 cases with 4 deaths, and Patrick County has 115 confirmed cases and 3 deaths. Statewide, Virginia has 89,602 confirmed cases, with 8,018 deaths.

Nationwide, there have been 4.77 million confirmed cases in the United States, with more than 157,000 confirmed deaths. By comparison, the CDC says there were an estimated 35.5 million people who contracted the flu during the 2019-2020 flu season, with 34,200 deaths. In the 2017-2018 flu season, the worst in the United States in the past decade, CDC figures show 44.8 million infections, with 61,099 deaths.

During the last flu pandemic, during the 2009-2010 flu season — which the CDC characterized as the first influenza pandemic in at least 40 years — there were an estimated 60.8 million cases in the United States, with 12,469 deaths.

“Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to once again reiterate the importance of taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously and remembering to protect yourselves and your loved ones by wearing a cloth face covering when in public, waiting at least 6 feet from others, avoiding crowded settings, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly,” the agency said in its statement.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has been accompanied by a flood of misinformation from unreliable sources. Be thoughtful about what you read or hear about the virus and make sure you are separating rumor from fact before you act.”

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.

Related Articles