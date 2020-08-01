Lieutenant governor visits Mount Airy

August 1, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Forest draws supporters to Snappy Lunch

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, center in the blue shirt, speaks with supporters Saturday in downtown Mount Airy. He was in town rallying supporters for his gubernatorial bid.

A large crowd of supporters gathered in downtown Mount Airy, near Snappy Lunch, to meet with and see Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is the GOP nominee for governor in this fall's election. Here, many had gathered even before Forest was due in town.

A large crowd of supporters gathered in downtown Mount Airy, near Snappy Lunch, to meet with and see Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is the GOP nominee for governor in this fall’s election. Here, many had gathered even before Forest was due in town.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest poses with area residents at Snappy Lunch during his stop in Mount Airy Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest poses with area residents at Snappy Lunch during his stop in Mount Airy Saturday.

Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who is running as the GOP candidate for governor in the fall, was in Mount Airy on Saturday, meeting with supporters, campaigning for office, and visiting with folks at The Snappy Lunch on Main Street.

The trip was part of his statewide campaign tour for the autumn, and drew a large crowd of supporters. He is facing incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper in the Nov. 3 election.