City schools add entrepreneurship courses

July 29, 2020

Will Pfitzner, a 2012 Mount Airy High School graduate and founder and owner of LazerEdge, will be teaching two new entrepreneurship courses in the city schools this year.

Mount Airy City School is expanding course offerings in Career and Technical Education to include Entrepreneurship I and II.

“We have been working in partnership with YESurry, a non-profit organization, to introduce students to entrepreneurship during their high school years,” the school system said in a release announcing the expansion.

The new classes will be offered at Mount Airy High School for the 2020-2021 school year, with Will Pfitzner, a local entrepreneur, joining the staff as the instructor for the new classes.

Pfitzner graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2012, went on to earn a B.S. in biomedical engineering from NC State University while also launching his wood home decor company, LazerEdge. Upon graduation, he spent two years working for Deloitte Consulting aiding in business technology development across North and South America. In February of 2018, he decided it was time to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Pfitzner now serves on the board for YESurry that strives to create a community “where young people are prepared and empowered to take responsibility for their personal and professional future through creating and developing their own businesses to achieve financial independence,” the school system said.

Pfitzner still owns and operates LazerEdge in Mount Airy, where he has made it his mission to continue to grow his business while giving back to the community through teaching and mentorship.

The school is partnering with NC State University through a collaboration with The Innovation Project, to bring “innovative leadership” to rural districts. The NC State curriculum, AsaP Curriculum via the Applied Synergies Partnership, will be a pilot program at Mount Airy High School and will be shared across the state. It introduces students to aspects of developing a business idea, working a business plan, marketing that plan, and creating a product. These aspects will help students understand all aspects of business and be able to launch their own business even in high school.

“Will’s positive energy and experience as an entrepreneur in our community will help generate excitement for young entrepreneurs in our school system to pursue their own innovative business ideas,” said Olivia Sikes, director of Career and Technical Education. “Through enrollment in these courses, students will have the opportunity to earn credentials such as the Venture Entrepreneurial Expedition Credential and will also have the opportunity to take the Small Business exam.

”Students will also have the opportunity to be members of the DECA club, which prepares high school students to be emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, as well as the YESurry challenge. This challenge competes with other students around the county to create a realistic and visionary project. The winning projects are funded through this challenge and allow students to realize their vision,” she said.