Surry County Sheriff Reports

July 23, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dylan Lynn Cunningham Jones, 28, of Zephyr Mountain Park Road, State Road, was served warrants June 2 charging him with three felonies dated May 29 from Wilkes County; those are breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a vehicle, and larceny of a firearm. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a July 8 court date in Wilkesboro.

He next faces these charges on Aug. 12. Before that date, he has a court appearance in Dobson Aug. 5 to face two counts of failure to appear in court on charges (which were breaking and entering and injury to property).

If convicted, Jones could return to prison, somewhere he has been on three occasions.

In January 2014 he was convicted in Yadkin County of three felonies: breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

At some point, however, he violated the terms of his probation and the sentences became active. He served three months in prison from March to June 2016.

In January 2017 he was convicted of violating his parole and served from then to June 5, 2017, in prison.

In December 2017 he was convicted again of violating his parole and served three months in prison, getting out March 14, 2018.

Before the end of 2018 he was charged with new crimes.

On May 27 of this year he was convicted of felony possession with intent to sell Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, with both charges relating to offenses on Dec. 6, 2018. He also was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and giving false information to an officer.

• Juan Campos Jaime, 49, of N.C. 268, Pilot Mountain, was served criminal summonses June 3 on Hamlin Drive in Pilot Mountain for three counts of passing worthless checks, dated March 24. He was given a July 10 court date. The complainant in the case is the Supermercado Lupita on Crutchfield Street in Dobson.

• Joseph Wayne Shelor, 34, of Boones Mill, Virginia, was served warrants June 3 for three counts of assault, dated May 25. Two of the counts were assault on a female and one was for assault on a child under 12. He was given a $500 secured bond and a July 10 court date.

• Eric James Smith, 47, of Elk Court Drive, Elkin, was served criminal summonses June 4 charging him with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, dated May 8. He was given a July 30 court date.

• Carl Wayne Casey Jr., 23, of Doggette Road, Brown Summit, was served an order for arrest June 5 for failure to appear in Rockingham County court Feb. 19. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date in Reidsville.

• Joseph James Navarrette, 23, of Locklear Street, Mount Airy, was arrested June 5 and charged with trespassing, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun at a neighboring property. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 24 court date.