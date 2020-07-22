SCC offering Allied Health classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering several Allied Health courses in August for those interested in entering the medical field.
Nurse Aide I will prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings. Upon successful completion of the CNA I course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. This is a 192-hour course. Cost for the certification exam is $120. Immunizations are required.
The class will be held at The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin, on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 3 through Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $12.50 for an out-of-state background check.
Nurse Aide II prepares the student to perform more skills that are complex for patients or residents. The North Carolina Board of Nursing approves those skills. Upon satisfactory completion of the CNA II course, the student will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Cost of the Nurse Aide II listing is $24. This is a 192-hour course.
Students are required to have the following prerequisites: High school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma/GED, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I. Proof (copies) of these pre-requisites will be required on the first day of class. Students will not be allowed to stay in class if they do not have their pre-requisites with them on the first day.
The class will be offered at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 4 through Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $12.50 for an out-of-state background check. Immunizations are also required.
Patient Access Associate is a course offered in collaboration with Northern Regional Hospital. It is offered as a hybrid class. The course is designed to give students an opportunity to learn the skills and earn the certificate to work in a physician’s office or patient access area, typically found in the hospital setting. Students may earn a national certification as a Certified Access Associate through the North Carolina Association of Healthcare Access Management.
Topics include basic medical terminology, communication skills, administrative duties, office/financial procedures, and computer skills. Students will be required to complete 16 hours of shadowing experience as part of the course. Clinical shadow experience may be scheduled on days when the class does not meet and/or weekends based on individual student needs. Students must have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma/GED. It is preferred that the student have experience working in healthcare and/or customer service. Students are encouraged to take the medical terminology course before this class.
The class will run Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Thursday, Nov. 19. Tuition is $183. Immunizations are required.
Pharmacy Technician Training prepares students to work under the supervision of a pharmacist in a hospital or retail pharmacy. Topics covered include drug classification, drug distribution, anatomy and physiology in relationship to disease with an emphasis on drug therapy, and laws and regulations basic to pharmacy practice. Students should possess excellent computer skills and be able to work independently.
Students who complete this course successfully may sit for a national certification exam through Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. A high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma/GED are required for the certification exam.
The class will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Thursday, Nov. 19. The first evening class will be held at Surry Community College in Dobson, on Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and should be attended by both the Surry and Yadkin cohorts. Classes will begin at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, but will alternate with the Dobson campus on Tuesday evenings. Tuition is $183 for this 208-hour course.
Phlebotomy Technician prepares the student to work in hospitals, physician offices, as well as privately owned laboratories. The course is made up of lecture, lab practice, and clinical. Students will be given a designated clinical site and will perform learned skills while under the supervision of a preceptor. Students should possess excellent computer skills and be able to work independently. Upon successful completion, the student will be prepared to sit for their national certification exam. The cost of this exam is $135.
Pre-requisites include a high school diploma or high school equivalency, CNA I, or proof of one of the following: comparable credentials such as CMA, EMT-I, RN, or LPN, or documented experience working as a phlebotomist or experience performing venipunctures. Students will need to register in person at Surry Community College in Dobson and should bring proof of pre-requisites. Immunizations also required.
Class will be offered at Surry Community College in Dobson, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 4 through Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and online. Tuition is $257. There are a limited number of seats available for this class.
Sports Medicine Technology I is designed for students who are looking to work in the field of sports medicine such as athletic training, personal training, physical therapy, performance enhancement, occupational therapy, and orthopedics just to name a few. Students will gain necessary skills and knowledge in the fundamental concepts of health science, medical terminology, emergency preparedness, anatomy and biomechanics, kinesiology and injury, therapeutic modalities and rehabilitation, and fitness programing and design.
This program places an emphasis on the learning objectives of the National Academy of Sports Medicine, the American Council on Exercise, and the professional domains of competency set by the board of certification for the athletic trainer. Upon completion of this course, the student will be eligible to sit for a national certification with several different nationally accredited organizations such as the NASM, ACE, ACSM, and NETA. In addition to acquiring the skills needed to obtain a national certification, the student will also be positioned to transition into other advanced level programs and degrees in the sports medicine field.
The course is divided into two parts: Sports Medicine Technology I and II. Students may be eligible to sit for certifications at the end of each part. Students may receive five points toward Surry Community College’s, Physical Therapist Assistant admission upon successful completion of both parts.
High school diploma or HSE/GED is required to register. Classes will take place at Surry Community College in Dobson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 4 through Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuition is $186.
Registration is open for all students. New students will need to call 336-386-3423 to make an appointment to register. Current or returning students may register online at www.surry.edu. Call 336-386-3423 for more information. There are grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for courses. Complete the form at surry.edu/funding to see if you are eligible. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.
Surry has several medical courses enrolling throughout the year. Visit www.surry.edu for a complete list of offerings and requirements for enrollment. Call Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 for more information or registration. Follow Surry’s Allied Health programs on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.