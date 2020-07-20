Revised parking plan OK’d for arts center

Mount Airy officials once again have vigorously debated parking as it relates to plans for a new multi-purpose building sought by the Surry Arts Council, but this time a resulting 3-2 vote favored the council.

The city commissioners had rendered the same split decision in a meeting on June 18, rejecting a construction proposal presented by the arts council for the new facility eyed on municipal-owned property overlooking Blackmon Amphitheatre.

That plan included eliminating 11 parking spaces at the nearby Mount Airy Public Library, which the majority of board members opposed because it would stress an already parking-poor area also including the police station and Andy Griffith Playhouse/Museum complex.

This prompted the arts council, with the involvement of its private engineering firm and city Planning Director Andy Goodall, to return to the drawing board for an alternative to address the parking loss — which was presented at another meeting Thursday night.

It calls for 13 new spaces to be constructed on municipal property, specifically a corner lot along South Main Street between City Hall and the Mount Airy War Memorial. Goodall said this basically would offset the loss of the 11 spots located southwest of the library along Rockford Street across from the playhouse, where the entrance to the Surry Arts Council building will be located.

This alternative site is adjacent to a rear entrance of the public library, which would be connected to the lot by a new walkway.

The majority of the commissioners found the parking addition acceptable Thursday night, including Jon Cawley, Ron Niland and Steve Yokeley. On June 18, Niland had opposed the initial plan along with Yokeley and Commissioner Marie Wood.

“I’m happy with this proposal,” Yokeley said. “If the Surry Arts Council pays for this, I’m fine with it,” he added regarding the lot, which discussion indicated will be funded through a recent $200,000 allocation to the council by the city to support its new tourism-oriented facility.

Niland also said the parking loss had been addressed to his satisfaction and made a motion to approve the updated concept so the arts council could move forward with the project.

The three-story building is to include a museum dedicated to the Original Siamese Twins, who resided near the city in the 1800s and a statue of the pair on the grounds, along with more classroom and other space for the Surry Arts Council.

Lingering issues

But as the most-recent 3-2 vote would suggest, there was still concern among council members about the parking, including Commissioner Tom Koch — who had voted last month in favor of the earlier plan along with Cawley.

Koch was mostly troubled by space considerations, including questioning the narrowness of the small driveway to the Municipal Building where the new lot is envisioned — supposedly not wide enough for two cars — and the dimensions of the new facility overall.

He echoed concerns voiced last month by Wood about having so many buildings on a relatively small site, saying everything is being “crowded into this little space.”

Koch said supporters of the new arts building seem “dead-set” on cramming the facility onto a tiny sliver of land. “We’re going to fit this thing in there no matter what,” he remarked.

“I think this option needs to be reviewed,” Koch said of the plan for the new lot adjacent to the library and Municipal Building.

He suggested that the city government instead pursue the acquisition of property on the corner of Rockford and Spring streets, now containing a house, in order to provide more space.

Goodall, the planning director, responded that it is not known if that site is even for sale and if so, it likely could not be acquired inexpensively.

Koch held firm in his dislike for the new proposal. “But under the circumstances, I think you came up with as good a plan as you can,” he told Goodall.

“Is it perfect? No,” the planning director acknowledged. “But this is probably the best we’re going to do.”

Goodall also implied that a lack of parking in the affected area could just be a myth, pointing out that the city government had provided 92 spaces beside the Mount Airy Post Office through a construction project in recent years. In timing its proximity to the library, he said that lot is only two minutes’ walking distance away.

“Most people don’t want to hear they have to walk,” Goodall said, but there is quite a bit of parking in the vicinity of the various buildings involved.

In addition to the majority of the commissioners, the new parking proposal seems to have the blessing of Pat Gwyn, who manages the Mount Airy Public Library.

Gwyn, who spoke during a public forum at Thursday night’s meeting, said the library parking issue drew much concern when emerging in June, with many calls received from patrons of the facility.

“We were stressed already with our parking,” Gwyn said. “That’s just a busy corner where we are.”

The library official indicated that the plan for the new parking lot is an acceptable solution to her.

Bias against arts council?

Paperwork or legal concerns also were raised during the meeting, including a need to incorporate the new parking lot into previous lease documents for the $200,000 allocation. Up to this point, its specified use is for design and construction-related costs of the arts facility.

It will be deeded to the city government once completed, which is the case with other Surry Arts Council structures.

Commissioner Cawley said it seems as if that organization is being treated more harshly by city officials than the Barter Theatre was when a Barter expansion was planned here two years ago.

Cawley says it troubles him that the city is “too hard on our only show in town,” referring to its entertainment offerings.

“I just don’t understand why we seem to make life so difficult for some.”

Cawley also bristled at any notion that the Surry Arts Council has not lived up to lease or other agreements in planning its new building.

“Let’s cut to the chase,” he asked City Attorney Hugh Campbell at one point. “Has the arts council failed to do what we asked them to do?”

“No,” Campbell replied.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.