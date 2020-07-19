Mount Airy Police Reports

• An encounter at a local probation office Wednesday led to a Dobson man being served with a warrant for arrest on a felony charge issued last year, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Alfonzo Dupree Revels, 35, of 115 Summerfield Lane, who was arrested at the probation facility on State Street, is accused of obtaining property by false pretense, which had been filed on Nov. 6.

It stems from an incident reported two days before by a representative of Surry Animal Hospital on Reeves Drive in which a known individual used the credit account of another without permission in order to receive veterinary services. No monetary figure was listed.

Revels was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 21 appearance in District Court.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Revels was in court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He was given probation, a suspended sentence and community service. Any further conviction could activate the suspended sentence.

• Crystal Conner Essick, 41, of 107 Shi Ivy Eden Lane, Siloam, was served on July 11 with an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an incident at Quality Inn on July 7. Essick was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 10 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Mount Airy Equipment Co. on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft on July 9, when an unknown suspect loaded two tires and wheels into a vehicle and left the store without paying.

• A larceny occurred at the Tractor Supply store on July 7, which involved a pair of Carhartt Ground Force work boots valued at $160 being taken by an unknown suspect.

• A registration plate, number ACW2499, was stolen on July 6 from a 2002 Ford Escape owned by Betty Smith Rogers of Old U.S. 52-South, Pilot Mountain, while the vehicle was at the Lowes Foods shopping center.