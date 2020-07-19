Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michelle Leigh Stickler, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for four counts felony obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of felony financial card theft.

• William Dale Hall, age 35, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of meth, carrying a concealed gun, larceny by changing price tags, driving while license revoked and no car insurance.

• Kevin Bradley Sumner, age 37, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Meagan Elizabeth Brown, age 30, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Betty Marie Jenkins, 34, white female, wanted for felony assault by strangulation.

• Summer Nicole Davis, 35, white female, wanted for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana), possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 27, has been featured in Most Wanted multiple times since March as wanted on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Hayden Brooke Ayers, 25, white female, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.