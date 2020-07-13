Truck wreck blocks I-74 connector

July 13, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

Crews work Sunday to clean up a tractor-trailer wreck near the intersection of I-74 and U.S. 52. No one was injured in the single-vehicle wreck, though HAZMAT teams spent several hours cleaning up a diesel fuel spill.

Wendy Wood | Special to The News

A fuel spill from a semi Sunday afternoon shut down the westbound lanes of the I-74 connector between U.S. 52 and Park Drive.

John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director, said the call came into 9-1-1 at 3:40 p.m. about a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed near the intersection of I-74 and U.S. 52.

Upon arriving, emergency personnel found the semi had wrecked while making the left-hand exit off U.S. 52 onto the westbound lanes of the connector, Shelton reported.

The driver wasn’t injured; however, making the accident more troublesome was a ruptured fuel tank, he noted.

The Surry County HAZMAT team pumped the fuel off, then a towing company came in to do the cleanup of the truck, Shelton stated. The Bannertown and White Plains Volunteer Fire Departments assisted on the call.

The section of I-74 was shut down for 2½ hours, he said. Since the wreck occurred so close to the intersection, it was easy to route traffic north up U.S. 52 to go around the site.