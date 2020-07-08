Three bikes struck by vehicles in a week

July 8, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Deb Bryant, of The Mount Airy News, took a photo of her SUV after being struck from behind in the parking lot of the Pilot Mountain McDonald’s.

Deb Bryant | The News

<p>Beyond the accident in the McDonald’s parking lot, a wrecked motorcycle can be seen lying in the middle of Key Street.</p>

Beyond the accident in the McDonald’s parking lot, a wrecked motorcycle can be seen lying in the middle of Key Street.

A staff member of The Mount Airy News was involved in an accident Friday afternoon in Pilot Mountain.

According to the report from the Pilot Mountain Police Department, a car — not driven by the News employee — was traveling south on U.S. 52 when it pulled off at the Pilot exit.

At the end of the ramp at the roundabout, the vehicle turned right and struck a motorcycle with two riders, shows the report.

The vehicle reportedly crossed over the center line of Key Street, corrected back to the correct lane and then turned into the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant.

The car went all the way around the building before striking the rear of an SUV driven by Deb Bryant, who works in The News’ classified ad department. Bryant said her vehicle was knocked forward and then the car rolled up and hit her a second time.

When she got out and went to check on the driver, Bryant said the woman may have suffered a medical emergency because she had no memory of what had just happened.

John Shelton, director of the Surry County EMS, said 9-1-1 received a call at 2:49 p.m. At the scene, paramedics made the call to transport both motorcycle riders to the trauma center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The driver of the bike was James Smith, 57, of 2040 Pebble Lane, Westfield, said Shelton. He was in serious but stable condition. The passenger was Smith’s grandson, who also was transported in stable condition. As the boy was a minor, Shelton did not release the passenger’s name.

———

As for the Fourth of July, Shelton said the EMS as usual received a few calls about minor injuries from fireworks, but nothing too serious.

He said there was another motorcycle struck by a car that day at 1988 Rockford St., which is the address of the Cook Out drive-thru establishment.

Shelton didn’t have details of how the accident occurred, just that the call came in at 10:47 p.m.

He listed the two riders as Catherine Raines, of 1060 Freddie Drive, Walnut Cove, and Todd Michael Fitzcharles. Shelton didn’t list an address on the male, but Fitzcharles has previously been listed in The News as living on Amity Lane in Mount Airy. Both were taken just up the street to Northern Regional Hospital in stable condition.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.