First United Methodist welcomes new pastor

July 8, 2020 John Peters II Church, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Rev. Jeremy Pegram

First United Methodist Church of Pilot Mountain welcomed a new pastor last week, but it may be a few weeks before he is able to fill the church’s pulpit with a congregation present.

In keeping with the traditions and guidance of the United Methodist Church, a transition of pastors periodically occurs as a pastor who is new to the church is appointed and the previously serving pastor receives a new appointment.

Rev. Jeremy Pegram has been appointed to serve as the First United Methodist Church pastor. Pegram had most recently served as associate minister of evangelism and engagement at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.

He is 42 years old and he and his wife, Allison, have two sons: Elliot, who is 16, and Luke, who is 14. Allison Pegram is a high school art teacher.

Rev. Pegram officially became the First United Methodist pastor on July 1. July 5 was a transition Sunday for the new pastor and he will bring his first message, using an online format, on July 12.

According to Chad Motsinger, chairman of the FUMC Pastor Parrish Relations Committee, members of the congregation will be given the opportunity to meet and get to know their new pastor through a series of about 10 small meetings. The outdoor meetings will be held at members’ homes with 10-15 persons expected to attend each gathering.

“I’ve only been able to meet him briefly,” Motsinger noted. “He’s very energetic and witty, with a good sense of humor. We’ve heard good things about him and we’re all looking forward to getting to know him and his family. The church is upbeat and looking forward to the future.”

The church’s former pastor, Rev. Randy Perdue, has been appointed pastor of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church and Sharon United Methodist Church.

“Pastor Perdue has been great for our church,” Motsinger said. “He has been instrumental in bringing technology into our church and he’s worked well with our youth. We had a large confirmation class last year and he is leaving our church in a good spot for Pastor Pegram.”

In asking the church to pray for Pastors Pegram and Perdue and their families, Motsinger noted that the time of transition can be a difficult but exciting one for both pastors. He also encouraged the church to use the change as a spark for inspiration as it goes forward.

“It has been said that one of the greatest ironies of life is that we as humans resist change, although change causes us to learn and start anew with the knowledge we have gleaned from the past,” he noted in a letter to the church announcing the change. “Let’s take this opportunity of a new beginning as a gift from God and use it to stimulate us, individually and as a congregation, to awaken us spiritually and to prepare us to receive all the blessings that God has in store.”