Blueberry farmer open despite challenges

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

<p>These numbered rows of blueberries are just a few from the numerous plants in which pickers will soon be collecting berries for pre-picked or “we-pick” purchase. Weather and other challenges have caused the season for the pre-picked fields to be pushed back to late July through mid-August.</p>

<p>This now-open field, located at 1500 Jessup Grove Church Road, allows local blueberry lovers to pick their own selections from multiple varieties.</p>

Farming always has its share of uncertainties and Pilot Mountain blueberry farmer Ann Hill has undergone plenty of challenges this year. After a succession of setbacks, however, her farm is still producing quality berries and more are on the way.

Hill is the owner of The Fresh Berries Inc., located at 1500 Jessup Grove Church Road in Pilot Mountain.

“It’s been a crazy year,” she said. “But it’s turning out to be a really good season. The berries are great.”

The days leading up to the current blueberry season have forced a number of adjustments as Hill has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, extremely wet weather, a late frost which hit some of the fields where pre-picked or “we-pick” berries are grown, the retirement of her farm manager and some fields which were extremely hard hit by the emergence of the 17-year cicadas.

Hill has operated the business at the location, known as Hunter-Hill Farm, for well more than 15 years. Before his passing last year, she had been joined by her husband, Richard Hill, an avid berry grower who had enjoyed experimenting with the development of blueberry varieties.

The couple had lived and grown blueberries in Florida before coming to Pilot Mountain. Richard Hill had worked with the University of Florida to develop blueberry varieties that played a significant role in blueberry production in the state.

Richard Hill had continued to grow blueberries and work with developing varieties of the popular fruit conducive to local conditions after relocating to Hunter-Hill Farm in Pilot Mountain. At one time, the farm featured 47 blueberry varieties and the field from which customers and friends pick their own berries still boasts 40 varieties.

Ann Hill now oversees an estimated 30 acres of blueberries.

About 5 acres of the farm are set aside and clearly marked for “u-pick” service, allowing customers to visit the field anytime from sunrise to sunset and pick their own berries. Cost is $3 per pound or $20 for an estimated 5-pound “busket.” An honor system is employed with baskets for picking and bags provided along with instructions located on a table at the field, near the Hill home.

The smaller field used for customer picking has been able to produce berries throughout the normal blueberry season, spanning the period from Memorial Day until mid-to late July.

The approximate 25 acres used for pre-picked berries was harder hit by the series of early-year setbacks, causing a late and shortened season. Pre-picked or “we-pick” berries may not be available until late July, with their season expected to last until mid-August.

Hill notes that protective measures are being taken for employees and customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The temperature of every picker will be checked each morning and all employees have been asked to inform Hill of any exposure to the virus or possible symptoms. Hand sanitizer has been made available to customers and picking instructions have been changed to encouraged that all berries be washed before eating.

“Even with the delay of the we-pick option” Hill noted, “we’re having a good berry season. “People are showing more of an interest in natural foods and eating healthy. Picking berries is a great way to get out of the home and enjoy time with family and friends while still practicing spacing. And we’re looking forward to being able to offer some pre-picked berries as well before the end of July.”

For more information on The Fresh Berries Inc. or Hunter-Hill Farms, Hill can be reached at 1-336-338-3801. The Fresh Berries Inc. is also available on Facebook.