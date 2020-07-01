Police reports

July 1, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A traffic crash Friday on U.S. 52 at Frederick Street resulted in a Lowgap man being arrested on felony drug and other charges including driving while impaired, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

In addition to DWI, Mitchell Daniel Arrington, 31, of 754 Casper Stewart Road, who was operating a 2004 Ford Explorer, is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while licensed revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrington was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 10.

• Brandee Rochelle Bledsoe, 37, of 303 Highland Drive, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property Friday after she allegedly took multiple food items valued at $16 from the Sheetz convenience store.

Bledsoe, who was encountered by officers during an investigatory traffic stop on West Bluemont Road at U.S. 52 on the same day of the crime, admitted to it, police records state.

She is slated for a July 27 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A theft was discovered on June 10 at the Roses department store, where a Sanyo 40-inch flat-screen television set was taken from a display by an unknown suspect. The loss was put at $130.

• A bag was stolen from a moped, identified as a 2020 Viper, on June 10, with the victim listed as Terry Conway Guynn of Wildlife Club Road in Lowgap. The loss included a Social Security card, a North Carolina ID card and the title to the moped.