County school district picks new assistant

June 28, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

Freeman

DOBSON ― Surry County Schools has chosen a former employee of the district attorney’s office to join the central office staff.

The district announced this week that it has hired Kimberly Freeman to be the new administrative assistant to both the superintendent and the Surry County Board of Education.

The school system said this hire came after reviewing more than 100 applicants who applied for the position. Freeman will assume her duties effective on Monday.

Freeman comes to the central office most recently from the Stokes/Surry District Attorney’s Office, where she served as the victim/witness legal assistant for the past 16 years.

Prior to her current position, she served as deputy clerk for the Surry County Clerk of Court, and a dental assistant/receptionist for Dr. James Wells.

Freeman obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Western Carolina University and an Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal Technology from Surry Community College.

“I am excited to begin this new journey with Surry County Schools. It is an honor to be the new Administrative Assistant to Superintendent, Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and the Board of Education. I consider it a privilege to continue to serve the citizens of Surry County,” Freeman stated.

“I am extremely proud of our school district’s commitment to hiring highly qualified and high-caliber individuals to join the Surry County Schools family,” said Dr. Reeves. “The Surry County Board of Education and I are excited Mrs. Freeman will be joining our team. She is a highly skilled individual who will be a great asset.”

“On behalf of the Board and I, I want to thank Mrs. Sonia Dickerson for coming out of retirement in March to serve as the interim administrative assistant,” Reeves added. “She did an outstanding job, and we are grateful for her support, especially during such unprecedented times.”

Dickerson previously served as the award-winning director of communications, teacher quality, and media for Surry County Schools before her retirement two years ago.