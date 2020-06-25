Detour brings big rig invasion

Initial route altered after I-74 closure to ease congestion

Millions of big rigs deliver vital products each day — especially needed during a pandemic — but local residents have gained a new understanding of the awesome presence of tractor-trailers this week due to an Interstate 74 shutdown.

A detour prompted by the temporary closure of a westbound section of I-74 from U.S. 601 in Mount Airy to Red Brush Road initially brought so many trucks through the U.S. 601 business corridor in the city that the route had to be changed.

Soon after the shutdown went into effect late Tuesday afternoon, tractor-trailers were lined up from the U.S. 52/Rockford Street (U.S. 601) intersection south toward Walmart for as far as the eye could see.

This led to the altering of the detour route to divert the abnormally heavy volume of big rigs — which usually pass unnoticed along America’s highways and byways with their cargo — from that already congested portion of U.S. 601.

“We worked with the Highway Patrol and the DOT (N.C. Department of Transportation) to get that changed,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said Thursday regarding the detour prompted by repairs to a broken pipe under I-74.

At first, westbound traffic along Interstate 74 heading from U.S. 52 toward Interstate 77 was directed onto U.S. 601 near Sheetz and then back to U.S. 52 at the traffic light near Wendy’s.

Under the change, U.S. 52 traffic approaching from the south now must remain on that road instead of using I-74, and then progress through Mount Airy to the N.C. 89 exit at bridges honoring Detective Monroe Boggs to access Interstate 77.

“They’ve closed 74-West at (U.S.) 52 all the way up to Red Brush Road,” Shelton explained.

But this also is causing bottlenecks at the N.C. 89 (West Pine Street) exit ramp, which is including tractor-trailers sometimes stretching back out into the right lane of U.S. 52 while waiting for the traffic light at that intersection to turn green.

Also, some truckers are remaining on U.S. 52 and continuing along that route toward Hillsville, Virginia — another access point for I-77. The problem there is that traffic up Fancy Gap Mountain has been reduced from two lanes to one due to road construction under way in Virginia and it now must accommodate slow-moving trucks.

“We’re trying to work with that as best we can,” Shelton said Thursday of the overall complications caused by the I-74 closure for law enforcement and other public safety agencies. “We have had a couple of accidents,” he added, but so far none have been serious.

It was uncertain Thursday as to when things would get back to normal on Interstate 74.

“Hopefully, it will be reopened by the weekend,” Shelton said.

DOT crews began repairing the broken pipe under I-74 between Exit 11 and Exit 8 Tuesday evening, forcing the detour. Officials have said the work would involve digging into the interstate, removing the broken concrete pipe, installing a new pipe, filling the cavity and resurfacing the area.

Engineers with the DOT have estimated that the operation would take two or three days to complete, depending on factors including the weather.

Along with transportation officials advising drivers to plan the detour into their commutes and obey all posted signs, Shelton’s advice to local motorists Thursday was to avoid high-traffic intersections as much as possible “until we can get this resolved.”

He also mentioned the need to maintain “a safe stopping distance” and slow down when encountering any bottlenecks of tractor-trailer traffic.

