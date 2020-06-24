Students named to honor societies

June 24, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Forty-seven East Surry students were recently named to the 2020 National Honor Society.

Among those students were Colton Allen, Braden Bottoms, Coutney Brown, Emma Brown, Abby Bruce, Carly Bullington, Luke Bullington, Ethan Casstevens, Conor Cooke, Ripley Cottrell, Jacob Gates, Mackenzie Halstead, Wyatt Hart, Jacob Haywood, Cassidy Hewitt, and Riley Hopkins;

Chloe Hunter, Emma Rose Hutchens, Tynlee Jones, Lauren Knopf, Dasia Lambert, Conner Lane, Allie Lewellyn, Tyler Mabe, Julie Marshall, Sydney Marshall, Holden McCraw, Colby Needham, Tye Needham, Austin Reeves, Kinlee Rogers, and Charity Rosenhauer;

Mason Sawyers, Hali Scott, Robert Carson Simmons, Mackenzie Slater, Chloe Sloop, Landon Smith, Derek Sutterby, Jordan Terwilliger, Carson Willoughby, Alyssa Yount, Christina Chavez, Jayla Cropps, Lauren Kistner, Abbie Koons, and Dillon Mosley.

***

Thirty-five East Surry students were also named to the 2020 National Technical Honor Society.

They are: Emma Brown, Dakota Epperson, Ethan Faw, Mackenzie Halstead, Jacob Haywood, Chloe Hunter, Emma Rose Hutchens. Tynlee Jones, Joseph Knight, Lauren Knopf, Dasia Lambert, Joshua Lawson, Skylar Lawson, William Llyod, Julie Marshall, Sydney Marshall, Colby Needham, and Abigail Needham;

Kamron Nunn, Samantha Rodriguez, Kinlee Rogers, Hali Scott, Emily Sechrist, Chloe Sloop, Landon Smith, Derek Sutterby, Jordan Terwilliger, Ernesto Trejo, Hadly Tucker, Carson Willoughby, Gracie Bullington, Nathaniel Cox, Jayla Cropps, Jonathan Ellison, and Joseph Ellison.