Students named to honor societies

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a revised version of the 2020-21 annual budget.

The superintendents of all three school districts appeared before the commissioners to speak about how things have changed in education this year and the expenses that have gone along with it.

Mount Airy

Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools, said students haven’t been in classrooms, but the staffs have been working twice as hard as usual, between the kitchen staffs making twice as many meals to the teachers learning new ways to get information to children.

“In the county we have taught every child through remote learning, new online platforms, Zoom meetings and recorded videos, of which we never expected to do on March 14,” she said. “By March 17 we were doing that. … And every week we got better at doing that.”

For the cafeteria workers, she said, “Just in Mount Airy City we served over 160,000 meals, 6,000 backpacks. … We normally serve 1,100 meals a day; we were serving 2,400 meals a day.”

One of the reasons the meal count was so high was that Millennium Charter Academy didn’t have its own meal program going, so the city school system fed all kids equally.

“And we did this without complaint,” she said. “We understood that we had the best capacity, the best infrastructure to deliver those much-needed services.”

“So while we may have saved some money with electricity costs, that was offset by the immense amount of money that was needed by all the services provided to the community during the crisis. Our allocation needed out of local funds was higher than any savings that we had in the buildings.”

“A typical school district will average well over a million dollars to be able to meet the PPE and health requirements needed to keep our students safe,” she said. In trying to order some basic supplies like face masks and hand sanitizer, an order she put in recently topped $20,000, she noted.

Because the state doesn’t want the virus to spread rapidly through schools, one requirement if campuses reopen is checking children for a fever as they enter the building or board a school bus. Morrison said it will take 36 laser thermometers to do the job, but the state is only going to reimburse 16 of them, which means the other 20 weren’t covered.

County schools

Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, said the cuts proposed in three different areas would mean a total reduction of $780,000 from what it received in this just-completed school year.

Based on the per-pupil rate, he said his district receiving $9,169,680 this year, but will drop to $8,771,490 this coming year. This comes to $398,000 or 4.34% less funding.

There also was a reduction in funding going to special capital projects. In recent years County Manager Chris Knopf has kept a fund of about $1.8 million held back for specific needs like roof leaks or sidewalk repairs. He reduced that number to close to $1.2 million this year.

Reeves brought up that this means less spending on his county school buildings.

“Last year we were funding right at $871,000 for special capital projects. In this year’s recommended budget, I think you are at a little over $500,000 for a reduction of … $303,000.”

What Dr. Reeves did not mention is the debt service owed on three of his elementary schools. Work is wrapping up on renovation and expansion at three schools for which the county took out a bond issuance of $25 million last year. That loan has to be paid back in installments over many years.

Reeves also included in his total losses $55,000 in a special appropriation fund. A couple of years ago the board discussed what it felt was an unfair advantage to the two city districts that they have local school tax rates while the county schools do not. So they provided a lump sum to make up what a small school tax might cover. Last year the county put in $255,000, but in the new budge the sum is $200,000.

The 19 schools in the district has about 1,000 employees and more than 7,500 students. Keeping them all safe will come at a cost, he said.

As for the school meal program, Reeves said that Surry County Schools has served more than 522,000 meals since campuses were closed.

Elkin Schools

“We are required to develop three reopening plans for the Department of Public Instruction: one with minimal social distancing, one with moderate social distancing, and a third with complete remote instruction,” said Dr. Myra Cox, superintendent of Elkin City Schools.

“Regardless of the plan implemented, there will be a complex number of issues to address ranging from the simple things like signage, face coverings (not so simple), thermometers (not so simple when you can’t find them to buy), hand sanitizer, cleaning equipment, solution, PPE for those handling students, maybe even staff who are isolated during the day because of fever.”

Cox predicted, “I foresee that we will move in and out of these three plans throughout the year based on the governor’s health metrics.”

“As you are well aware, our budgets will be cut at the state and federal level. We are expecting a shortfall.”

If the board drops the per-pupil allocation from $1,210 to $1,190, Cox said, “That’s a 3% cut for us.”

The $20 drop would be actually be 1.65% in per-pupil funding, but the three school systems are also predicting lower enrollment figures for next year, which makes up the rest of the difference

Board members speak

After the superintendents spoke, Chairman Larry Johnson asked them a question. While they mentioned the extra expense incurred with serving meals, didn’t the schools also get state funding for that?

Morrison said there was funding, but a percentage came from local funding, which came to about $20,000 for Mount Airy schools. And, she added, she was sure it was worse for Surry County Schools since they are much larger.

Johnson said just speaking for himself, one of five voices, there is a lot of uncertainty about sales tax revenues in the coming months. “We have no idea. All we know is what we’ve been advised of what might happen. We feel like we need to be good stewards of the money.”

He reminded the superintendents that the county can make budget amendments throughout the fiscal year, and that he woul be open to that if the financial situation allows.

“We can communicate as we go, and make changes as we go if necessary,” he said.

“Mr. Chairman, I agree with you,” said Commissioner Bill Goins, who just retired as a school principal. Then to the school representatives he spoke, “Right now you don’t know what it’s going to cost you. You really don’t. And I’m like Mr. Johnson, I would have an open mind down the road.”

Commissioner Eddie Harris, who has noted before that his wife is a retired school teacher, said he does support public education, but he had questions and issues.

“I do have a bit of a problem, I guess, in the time of a pandemic and when you see an economic slowdown coming and crisis down the road, you know I’m not sure that it’s prudent to be going above and beyond what is obligated of a school system in appropriating the monies in your enterprise fund. And I don’t know if you have to supplement those monies with regular operating monies, for all three school systems. … I saw the buses, and I saw lots of people getting food that I don’t think were students. I don’t know how much accountability there is in that program.”

While he appreciates the hard work of the cafeteria/kitchen staffs who did this food program, he just wonders in a broad sense about how taxpayers’ funding is expended in a time of crisis.

As for agreeing to lower the per-pupil rate to $1,190, Harris pointed out that this was actually the county manager’s recommendation for funding last year, but the board chose to go over that amount.

“I was glad we were able to do that last year, and actually it was my recommendation to do that to the board,” Harris said. So while the school districts want the commissioners to fund them at the 2019-20 level, he feels that $1,190 was that level, and the board gave a boost over that.

Harris also pointed out that there has been a continual drop in enrollment for several years without a decrease in funding because of it.

Commissioner Van Tucker said the county board may be in control of setting a per-pupil rate, but “we’re certainly not in charge of your declining enrollment that has been present over the years I’ve been on the board. … That’s an issue that seems to be in a trend of continuing.”

The county has always supported three separate school districts, said Tucker, but “if the enrollment were to continue at the rate and propensity that it’s declining, you know what, we might have to look at the whole picture again one day.”

Harris asked Dr. Reeves how much the enrollment is projected to drop in the next year.

Reeves said it will be 207 students across its 19 schools, but mostly at the elementary school level. Surry isn’t alone in that, he added, saying that 85 of 115 school districts saw a decline this year.

Will that change now with the pandemic, Reeves asked rhetorically. Will people want to get their families out of urban areas and into more rural spots? That could happen and reverse the trend.

Commissioner Mark Marion brought up that the county just had a reduction in staff of 17 people.

“You know, I didn’t sign up to destroy somebody’s livelihood; I signed up to help the citizens of Surry County,” said Marion. “This is tough, this is not a piece of cake making these decisions. I’ve lost some sleep over it.”

With a voice showing some emotion, Marion added, “Our schools are not going to do without. And I think these five gentlemen will see to that. … But when it comes down to the nitty gritty, you can’t implement funds if you don’t know whether you’ve got them or not.”