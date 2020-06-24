Peach Festival planned, with precautions

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc where many local events are concerned, but not the Miss Angel’s Annual Peach Festival for Charity that will operate under safety guidelines.

It is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the 65-acre peach orchard of Angela Shur (also known as Miss Angel, namesake for a downtown bakery). The orchard is located at 252 Heart Lane west of Mount Airy near where interstates 77 and 74 converge.

“Our festival will take place completely outdoors, which allows for people to spread out, listen to music, play games and enjoy themselves all safely,” Shur announced ahead of the event. It will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The admission cost is $5 per person, with a portion of the proceeds designated for a Surry County charity.

Shur identified that recipient Tuesday as an effort she launched earlier — the Touched by Miss Angel Charitable Trust Fund. Donations for the fund from this weekend’s festival specifically will go toward feeding health-care frontliners at Northern Regional and Forsyth hospitals, who have been treating coronavirus patients.

“No one needs it more than them,” Shur explained.

She added that the festival is aimed at providing a relaxing, fun time amid everything that has been occurring with the disease.

The admission price includes access to several games, hayrides, train rides and music.

A DJ, B’Dazzle, is slated to play a variety of tunes, and live music is on tap for Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. featuring The Best of Times Band.

A yearly crowning of Little Miss Peach is planned Saturday at 3 p.m., with a Little Mr. Peach component added for the 2020 festival.

Peaches will be available for purchase on a pick-your-own basis in various sizes, with pre-picked peaches to also be sold, according to Shur, who says there will be “plenty of beautiful ripe peaches” on trees.

The Mr. People Feeder food truck is to be on site with items for purchase along with other vendor stations offering desserts, drinks, wine, cider, peach tea and more.

A peach pancake breakfast is planned Sunday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Safety protocols

Miss Angel’s Annual Peach Festival for Charity will observe state guidelines issued in response to the coronavirus, Shur says:

• “We will have a nurse by the front gate doing a quick temperature check, which is mandatory by the state, but will only take a second.”

• Masks are not required, but recommended by health authorities.

• An outdoor handwash station will be available.

Parking won’t be permitted on the farm this year, with directions for parking to be posted by organizers.

Tickets can be bought at the gate or purchased in advance at www.missangelsheavenlypiesinc.com.

