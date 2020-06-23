Dobson keeps taxes, rates same

Town lands $100K in grants

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

The Dobson Splash Pad, as seen being used by a group of Shoals Elementary students, isn’t open yet, but town officials say the popular attraction is ready to go if the governor gives the clearance.

DOBSON — The town Dobson is making no changes for the next fiscal budget, leaving property taxes and water/sewer rates the same for 2020-21.

The Dobson Board of Commissioners approved an annual budget (general and enterprise sections together) of $3,239,259. This is down $149,575, or 4.4%, from the current year’s total of $3,388,834.

Town Manager Laura Neely said this reduction reflected an expected decrease in sales tax revenues, which also was shown in the budgets for Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Surry County.

“We figured about a 10% decrease over the next fiscal year,” Neely said. “It’s so hard to predict that right now.”

She said the town’s share of sales tax makes up 26% of the annual revenue. A drop can cause a big hit to a municipality Dobson’s size.

In the last disbursement from the state for the month of March, the numbers were only down a couple of percent from a year ago, Neely said.

Pilot Mountain said that its drop in sales tax monies so far has been made up by an increase in revenue generated by sales at the ABC store, up $50,000 from January through May.

Neely said she budgeted conservatively with no extraneous spending. The town board is looking at having a budget retreat in the fall, possibly October, to see what the state of the union is at that time.

“I hope that we’ll see sales tax kind of normalize and then amend throughout the year,” she said.

“Like everybody else you’re afraid to do anything because you don’t know what the situation is,” said Mayor Ricky Draughn. “Unheard of times; nobody really knows.”

“Comparatively speaking, we seem to be in pretty good shape,” the mayor said. “Our fund balance has stayed up. We’ve been lucky that we can do that.”

Neely said the fund balance at the end of the last fiscal year June 30 was $1,273,466. Right now it is higher at $1,697,294, but there have been some sewer repairs recently, and those bills will cut that down to probably just about even for the year, she expected.

Contractors are getting closer to finishing the work updating the water plant, Draughn noted. The town is hoping to have that done in the fall.

“We’ve been talking about it for four or five years now, he said. “They just started about a year ago doing the work.” The plant has to be updated to meet today’s state requirements. It needed new pumps and new valves as some pieces of equipment had been in there since the place was built decades ago.

With the town’s utilities getting caught up to the present, now is the time to look forward to what might need to come next.

Draughn said he was pleased that a consulting firm has landed two state grants to do a study on the needs for both water and sewer. The town has been trying to get some state money for this project for a couple of years.

Neely said WithersRavenel secured $50,000 each for a water services study and sewer regionalization study from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to analyze what the town has now and what its needs could be down the road.

According to the firm, in the most recent government funding cycle, WithersRavenel helped its municipal clients land more than $56 million in grants and loans, and over its company’s history that brings its total to $640.8 million for 509 projects.

The firm says it also helped the town of Walnut Cove secure a $50,000 grant for a water services study this year.

It also worked with the town of Pilot Mountain to get $386,800 in a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to help replace aging water lines. Pilot also got a U.S. Department of Agriculture combination of grant and loan for $1.2 million to do paving work that WithersRavenel helped get.

Neely said WithersRavenel worked with the town on its park, but that was a different group of consultants within the firm.

Speaking of water and sewer, Neely said those services have been affected by COVID-19. Surry Central and Surry Community College shut their doors, keeping 4,000 students off campus.

Some businesses also closed, and court proceedings were drastically reduced, causing greatly reduced traffic in the county seat.

While many residents were sheltering at home, the water and sewer usage wasn’t quite as high as what it would be with all those students and employees using facilities.

Thankfully some families were doing projects at home that increased residential water usage, said Neely.

It’s a shame that it is now summer, and the kids can’t enjoy the park, she said. The splash pad has been a big hit since it was installed, but it just isn’t possible to implement it right now. There would have to be staff on hand to keep the capacity to 50% and maintain social distancing, and the town couldn’t afford the hours to the limited workforce.

Still, she said the splash has passed inspection, so if the governor says it is okay to go back to regular usage, the town will be ready there.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.