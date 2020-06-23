Parking issue stalls SAC plans

DOBSON — County officials agreed to stand firm on some tough issues with the next budget that will be up for approval as early as Monday night.

On June 1 County Manager Chris Knopf presented the Surry County Board of Commissioners his proposed budget, which called for 10% cuts across county departments and across funding to outside agencies.

“Overall, this is about a 2.1% decrease from last year,” said Knopf. That came to about $1.6 million down from the current year’s budget of $80,486,000.

No one is exactly sure how much the economy is going to suffer this coming fiscal year (which starts July 1) because of COVID-19, but some estimates are 10% or more in lost sales tax revenue. Knopf said he created his plan with a figure of 12% less revenue.

This week Knopf showed the board a chart of sales tax revenues from the past 15 years, which emphasized the steep drop the county felt in 2010. While the Great Recession hit many big businesses in 2008, the trickle-down effect reached the local level two years later when sales tax revenue dropped from $17 million to $14.6 million (14.1% less).

In 2011, the numbers dipped another 4.47% to $13.96 million before rebounding in 2012. By 2019 the figure was up to $19.2 million.

Going by what requests that came in from all agencies such as school districts, fire departments and non-profit groups, Knopf told the board four weeks ago that if he had gone along with those then the proposed budget would have soared to $87,275,463. Instead his plan came in at $78,865,971, thinking of those dips in 2010 and 2011.

As The News published in Thursday’s edition, the commissioners lowered that amount by about another $210,000 by reducing the per-pupil funding for operating expenses to local schools.

Medical Clinic

The board had just one agency take part in the meeting via video conference: Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley, which is located on Johnson Ridge Road in Elkin.

In November 2018 the clinic had requested $30,000 for a one-time capital contribution to be used as a down payment toward the purchase of the building the clinic currently occupies.

The board put off making a decision on that request until the spring 2019 budget workshops. At that time, the board declined to provide any funds. So, the clinic came back this spring trying again.

Steve Newman, chairman of the clinic board, noted that the group is much closer to its goal now as the clinic has raised $75,000 and a local donor gave a matching contribution of $75,000.

“If we can raise two-thirds of the purchase amount, we have an opportunity to apply for a grant from another foundation, and this is why the county contribution is so important to our clinic,” said Newman.

Commissioner Eddie Harris, who represents the Elkin area, praised the work of Grace Clinic, which is a member of the N.C. Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.

Chairman Larry Johnson said a lot of agencies lease space anywhere they can find room, so why does the clinic feel it needs to own a building instead?

The building was previously a doctor’s office, so it serves the clinic’s needs perfectly, stated Newman. The location is great and is in close proximity to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

The only time Grace Clinic has received any county aid was two years ago when the county gave $6,000 for operating expenses.

Commissioner Van Tucker said he believed Christian ministries such Grace Clinic and Surry Medical Ministries are a worthy cause. With the clinic so close to the borders of Wilkes and Yadkin counties, Tucker asked how many patients seen there are not from Surry County.

Newman and board member Larry Irwin said the clinic saw 503 patients last year for a total of more than 2,000 visit. Only 47% of the visits were for patients of Surry County, with almost all of the rest coming from Yadkin and Wilkes.

Tucker said he would love to see all three counties pitch in on this project.

The clinic board members noted that the town of Jonesville does give $1,000 a year to help with expenses.

Harris said he supports the clinic’s purpose.

“It’s quite complicated, as we know from school funding in that corner of the county. It’s hard to separate that ball of wax,” said Harris. Yes, the county has a responsible to Surry residents first, but Yadkin and Wilkes citizens also help this county.

When people in places like Jonesville and Ronda want to go shopping and drive into Elkin, those sales tax dollars go to Surry County, not their home county, he explained. So there is give and take.

In order to apply for the grant, the clinic will need another $65,800, the clinic representatives said.

Harris said he is not inclined to deviate from the county manager’s bottom line of almost $78.9 million. However, he would like to see some of that money saved from the school system cuts go to the clinic.

Commissioner Bill Goins said the board could see where the county is financially in six months and see if is okay to offer any money to the building purchase.

Commissioner Mark Marion said of asking Wilkes and Yadkin counties to help, those two county boards don’t know where their budgets are either right now.

Johnson said he would take on the task of speaking to the other counties, but doesn’t think this is a good time to give a lump sum. If the county helps one volunteer group buy space, then a lot of others could come calling.

Later on in the meeting after some other matters were put to bed, Chairman Johnson brought Grace Clinic back to the board’s attention.

The county gave $6,000 for operating expenses two years ago, he noted, so what about giving them $6,000 again, rather than saying it is toward a building down payment. The county helps other agencies, he pointed out.

Tucker said he believed that the county only gives $3,000 for Surry Medical Ministries, so he would want the sums to be even.

Marion said that the county didn’t give Grace anything last year so the board could say this is $3,000 for this current year and $3,000 to the next fiscal year.

The board members agreed to this $6,000 sum.

“They are one-fifth of the way there already, Mr. Chairman,” Tucker said, if Grace chooses to put the money in savings for the building fund.

Fire districts

Other than the medical clinic, others seeking funds found a board standing pat, at least for the time being.

“For now” was a common refrain as the commissioners said some topics could be revisited later in the year if things aren’t as bleak as it is feared.

Another request may be revisited not only if the economy looks good, but if the county feels like rewarding volunteers for their efforts.

The Ararat Volunteer Fire Department is seeking a 2-cent increase in its fire district rate.

Chief Wes Key and Chairman Larry Masten sent a letter stating that the revenue could help in three areas:

• Helping complete the purchase of two vehicles from the 2019-20 proposed budget;

• Putting a new roof, with a quote for $30,000;

• Covering the matching sums for grants from agencies like N.C. State Fire, N.C. State Rescue, N.C. State Forestry and FEMA.

Marion noted that a lot of people’s pocketbooks are pretty tight these day. If the board starts raising their taxes now, he doesn’t believe they are going to accept it too well.

The board asked Finance Officer Rhonda Nixon how much 2 cents would yield per year. She said that would be about $22,000 more for Ararat, and with Central Surry also requesting 2 cents, that would be almost $50,000 for them.

Johnson said that several of the volunteer fire departments have helped out homeowners by working to lower the departments’ ISO rating. A better rating means lower insurance rates.

Tucker said that should be some incentive for putting in the work on ISO rating.

In light of all the cuts the county is doing, Tucker said he didn’t think anybody is immune. No malice toward Ararat or Central Surry, but his answer would be no to a tax increase on anyone right now.

During a break, the chairman clarified his point that some departments have gotten higher tax rates because it didn’t cost the homeowners any money overall. If the people get lower insurance premiums and a little bit more in fire tax, then the people won’t complain, and the fire department benefits.

In the meantime, if Ararat is working toward a lower ISO rating before the next fiscal budget, the board could revisit the funding of a new roof even in mid-year, the commissioners agreed.

Meeting space

In a change from recent rules, the board stated Thursday that there will be some seating available at Monday’s regular board meeting in the historic courthouse at 6 p.m.

The board could be looking to have its public hearing on the new budget, and some folks will be able to get into that meeting room, while others will be able to comment via video conferencing from the government service center on Atkins Street, which has been the norm over recent weeks.

The county manager’s office says that social distancing rules still apply, so folks will have to be spaced apart. When asked about total occupancy, county officials said they could not know for certain. People who live together, like spouses, could sit side-by-side without the spacing rule, but others would have to conform.