Six arrested in narcotics probe

At the house on Old U.S. 601, detectives say they located 1.4 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms.
Sheriff Steve Hiatt, right, and one of his officers examines evidence found in a vehicle stop involving suspects Christina Brown and Dillon Potts.
DOBSON — A three-month drug investigation led to six arrests over the past month, with total bonds of $1.43 million.
Dillon Wayne Potts, 26, of 1109 Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson; Christina Marie Brown, 27, of 280 Edward Lynwood Drive, Elkin; Adam Gray Lewis, 25, and Justin McKay Snow, 24, both of 3295 Old U.S. 601 between Mount Airy and Dobson; along with Jacob Levi Burchette, 31, of 1547 Siloam Road and Brandi Dawn Snow, 34, of 1246 Old Rockford Road, Dobson, were all charged with various drug-related offenses during the weeks-long probe.
Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said on Friday that the arrests were the results of several traffic stops, investigations, and search warrants being executed, some in conjunction with the Mount Airy Police Department and Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests, none of which were released publicly until Friday, date to May 19. On that day the sheriff said detectives stopped a vehicle in the Dobson area. Detectives had obtained information that this vehicle had left a residence where illegal narcotics were being sold and distributed. Detectives identified Christina Marie Brown and Dillon Wayne Potts in the vehicle, along with Brown’s 7-year-old daughter in the vehicle.
During the investigation and a search of the vehicle, detectives allegedly located a black case containing more than 3 ounces of methamphetamine. Brown and Potts were both arrested for the illegal narcotics and before a judicial official. The child was turned over to a family member.
Brown was charged with one count of felony trafficking meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of child neglect. She received a $75,000 secured bond and a court date of July 22.
Potts was charged with two counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Potts received a $200,000 secured bond and a court date of July 22.
The Mount Airy Police Department arrested Potts in April 2018 on six felony charges filed in Wilkes County: possession of meth with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of meth; selling meth; delivering meth; conspiring to sell meth; and conspiring to deliver the drug.
In May 2018 he plea-bargained those charges down to two felonies: possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug and sell/deliver a Schedule II drug. He received probation and a suspended sentence.
Two months later he was convicted of DWI Level 4 and received further probation. Three weeks after that he was convicted of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
While those charges only received probation, it led to his May 2018 suspended sentence being activated in September 2019. He spent almost four months in prison, getting out on New Years Eve. These new charges, if convicted, will violate the terms of his release.
On May 19, the sheriff’s Office and Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and city police worked an investigation that resulted in a search warrant executed at 3295 Old U.S. 601, between Mount Airy and Dobson.
The results of that search led to charges being issued for Adam Gray Lewis and the arrest of Justin McKay Snow.
During the search of the residence, detectives allegedly located 1.4 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms.
Lewis ran when law enforcement first arrived and managed to get away at that time. Snow was apprehended at the scene.
Both Lewis and Snow were charged with two felony counts of trafficking meth, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), one felony count of maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Snow received a $125,000 secured bond and a July 22 court date.
A month later on June 16, Lewis was arrested during a traffic stop by the Street Crimes Unit for the outstanding warrants stemming from the search warrant.
A second search warrant was executed at Lewis’ residence on Old Highway 601 (between U.S. 601 and Fisher River). On this occasion, detectives located a small amount of meth, illegal prescription medication, and some small marijuana plants.
Lewis has court dates on June 22, June 29 and Aug. 26 as well as a $1 million secured bond on all issued charges.
On May 21, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at the address of 1547 Siloam Road in the Blackwater community of the Eldora township, for an illegal drug distribution investigation. The officers were assisted by the Mount Airy Police Department and Stokes Narcotics Division.
During the search of the residence, detectives allegedly located meth, illegal prescription medications, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
Detectives arrested Jacob Levi Burchette, 31, and Brandi Dawn Snow, 34, on charges of one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burchette and Snow each received a $16,500 secured bond and a court appearance on July 22.
On Aug. 7 Burchette has a court date in Forsyth County to face charges: two counts of felony trafficking meth, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
In March 2010 Burchette was convicted in Stokes County of possession of a Schedule II drug and driving while intoxicated. He was given credit for time served, probation and a suspended sentence.
