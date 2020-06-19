Mount Airy Police Reports

• A welfare check by officers at an unidentified Rockford Street/Edgewood Drive business location has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $75,000 secured bond for allegedly trafficking in heroin, according to city police reports.

In addition to that felony charge, Marcus Clark Lawson, 28, of 141 Nike Lane, is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the incident last Saturday. Lawson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 6.

• Two men are facing felony possession of stolen property charges, with one also accused of major drug-possession violations, as the result of an investigation of a larceny on June 10 at a Salem Drive residence. It involved property identified as an Apple iPad tablet computer and iPad case, a Brother portable printer battery and Oakley prescription glasses, with no monetary value given for the items. Virginia Eagle Distributing Co. of Pulaski, Virginia, is listed as the victim of the crime.

Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 25, of 134 Carolina Road, and Morgan Legrant Carter, 23, of 217 Burgundy Road, are each charged with possessing the property, with Dobson found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana while being arrested, police records state. He is accused of two felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and two misdemeanors, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dobson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond and Carter, $15,000 secured, with both men scheduled to be in District Court on July 27.

• An attempt was made to steal a golf cart from a local business on May 28. This occurred after a Master Lock padlock was cut at Golf Cart Outlet on North Andy Griffith Parkway, with that damage put at $10.

• Brandon Shane Whitt, 22, of 105 Galyean Road, was charged with larceny on May 27 at Walmart, where he allegedly had concealed a radio/scanner and tools valued at $127 in his clothing.

The merchandise was recovered, with the case set for the July 20 session of Surry District Court.