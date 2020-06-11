Foundation gives shelter $100,000

June 11, 2020 John Peters II Community, News 0

Money to help with COVID-19 relief

Staff report

The Shepherd’s House recently received $100,000 in COVID-19 Relief Funds from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation. The grant will assist The Shepherds House with expenses associated with increased client support costs during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the SECU Foundation,” said Mary Boyles, Shepherd’s House executive director. “This award will allow us to continue the work of The Shepherd’s House for our current clients, but will also give us the flexibility to serve client needs in the future as we recognize the impact of COVID-19 will continue to affect the population that we serve.

“During COVID-19, we have modified the delivery of programs and services offered to an online format. This has allowed our clients to continue to participate in their customized programs that will lead to their self-sustainability once they leave The Shepherd’s House. Not even a pandemic can stop the mission to rebuild lives and restore hope to our community.”

This is not the first six-figure grant or award the foundation has given The Shepherd’s House. A longtime supporter of the local homeless shelter, the foundation in February gave the agency a $500,000 grant to be used for its $2 million expansion. Once that expansion – which involves building a new shelter next to its present facility on Spring Street – is finished, the Shepherd’s House will be able to offer emergency housing to as many as 48 individuals at a time. The agency is limited to 18 at its current location.

Once the construction is complete, the existing facility will be renovated to accommodate clients who are ready to transition from emergency housing to affordable housing through a new transitional housing program.

The foundation is a charitable arm of the State Employees Credit Union which provides funding across the state for projects in the areas of housing, education, health care and human services. Since 2004, the foundation has committed more than $169 million for grants, loans and scholarships.