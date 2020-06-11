Library kicking off reading program

Virtual activities to highlight summer

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Bailey King, then age 3, and Braylen King, then age 6, were among the first to sign up for Summer Reading at Mount Airy Public Library in 2018, getting a chance at coloring the communal mural displayed later that summer. The library is holding a sign-up on Monday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., for this year’s program, though most of the activities will be held online.

<p>Angela Llewellyn, library assistant for youth services, at left, signs up Adriana Neal, then age 12, for the library’s summer reading program as Adriana’s mom, Stella, watches in 2018.</p>

The COVID-19 pandemic may be putting the kibosh on summer plans which involve large gatherings for many organizations, but the folks at the Mount Airy Public Library are moving ahead with the annual summer reading program.

It’s just taking a different form in 2020, with quite a few plans for virtual gatherings and activities.

“It’s a different look this summer,” said Angela Llewellyn, library assistant for youth services. “But it’s more full of activities than we’ve ever done.”

While a few online components of the annual activities have already begun, the program gets its official kickoff Monday, when Llewellyn and her staff host a Fairy Tale Costume Ball, in keeping with the summer’s theme of Fairy Tales: Imagine Your Story.

She said the local duo Candelfirth will be on hand playing music as part of the activities.

“If we get enough of a crowd, I’ll teach a dance while we’re out there,” she said.

The gathering will take place outdoors, and will include visits by Cinderella, Snow White, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and maybe a couple of princes.

“The kids can have their pictures made with those characters, enjoy the music,” she said.

They can also register for the program and pick up the summer reading packets.

The event is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., but Llewellyn said it’s set up as a drop-in gathering, meaning folks can come in at any point during those hours, take part in the festivities, then leave before 2 if they choose.

“We’re staggering it for safety, so that not everyone arrives at the same time,” she said.

While Monday’s event is on the library grounds, she said most of the summer program will be done online, with virtual talks, programs, and music.

She’s also set up a weekly challenge — or duel, in keeping with fairy tale theme — in which she gives a project or task to complete each week, with area youth taking part either posting a photo of their work on the library’s Facebook page or emailing it to them at mta@nwrl.org.

This past Monday, for instance, she asked participants to send pictures of a Lego castle they had built. This coming Monday, the project is to build the homes of The Three Little Pigs. Later in the summer projects include a fairy tale diorama, a Humpty Dumpy Egg Drop protective nest, and even a bit of freestyle work, allowing the kids to “create their own fairy tale.”

Additional activities will include magic shows, music, and theater productions, all done virtually, with children able to view by going to the library’s Facebook page to watch the events being live-streamed. Among the events to be presented in this manner is a magic storytelling session with reading ambassador Mark Daniels, the library’s young theater troupe ’Tween the Lines performing “Little Green Riding Hood,” and a five-day series of programs by Page Turners Adventures July 13-17.

A full schedule of Summer Reading events can be found on the library’s website, https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/. There, click on the Mount Airy Summer Reading Program tab. There are other tabs there for each branch of the Northwest Regional Library system for individuals wanting to learn about what might be going on at other libraries, including the ones in Dobson and Pilot Mountain.

For individuals not able to attend Monday’s kickoff, they can sign up for the summer reading program on the website.