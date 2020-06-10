City officials address race relations

HILLSVILLE, Va. — He’s been a federal air marshal for nearly two decades and he’s finished in the top three twice on The History Channel’s competitive-shooting show Top Shot. And now, the Carroll County native can add published author to his ever-growing resume.

Gary Quesenberry’s first book, titled “Spotting Danger Before It Spots You,” is set to hit the shelves June 1. Ironically, Quesenberry never had plans to write a book, but now he is under contract to write a series of four on situational awareness for YMAA Publication Center.

“It’s funny how it worked out. It wasn’t even going to be a book at first. I was going to put together a course for a group of instructors I work with in Kentucky, and they wanted something that dealt with situational awareness,” Quesenberry said. “As I was putting in my lesson plans, I thought to myself, ‘This looks like a table of contents.’ As I kept plugging more things in, I had 30,000 words on situational awareness.”

Quesenberry said he began sending his work to different agencies and publishers. He reached out to YMAA, a company that publishes a wide array of books pertaining to self-defense.

“When I sent them my first manuscript, they said it was great, but too broad. They said, ‘Given what you do for a living, the situational awareness seems like your superpower, so we want you to write about that.’” Quesenberry said.

“So I revamped the book, wrote about situational awareness and now have a four-book deal with YMAA. They are great people. They stay focused on that self-defense piece. They do a lot of kung fu books and martial arts books, but the one thing they didn’t have was the situational awareness piece, and they liked the fact that all this other stuff doesn’t matter if you don’t pay attention to your surroundings.”

Quesenberry is already working on a second book for YMAA dealing with teaching kids about situational awareness. It’s a subject he’s dealt closely with his entire adult life with 28 years of government service.

After serving his country in the U.S. Army in Desert Storm, Quesenberry worked with the bureau of prisons before his long career as a federal air marshal. Whether it was in a war, a prison or on an airplane, Quesenberry always had to have situational awareness at the forefront of his mind.

”There hasn’t been another 9/11. We are there as a deterrent. They know we are there and what we are capable of,” Quesenberry said of being a federal air marshal. “In the beginning, you would get a lot of people asking questions about your job and how much you make just to sit on an airplane. I always say, ‘We get paid for what we can do, and hopefully we never have to deploy under those circumstances.’”

But as Quesenberry would unfortunately find out, situational awareness is an aspect that should really come into play in all aspects of our lives. In the book, he talks about a scary incident that happened to his family due to his line of work.

“When I first started working for the federal air marshals, somebody called my kids’ school and identified themselves as Gary Quesenberry. They knew my kids’ names, what grades they were in, they had all my identifying information. And they told the school we were moving and I would be there to pick my child up from school,” Quesenberry said.

“My wife used to volunteer at the school. My wife and youngest daughter just happened to show up early that day. When she got there the attendance officer was there with my kid and they had all the stuff packed up. She said, ‘Your husband called and said you guys were moving and to get the kids ready.’ Well, that wasn’t the case. I was at work in Baltimore.

“My wife notified the police, and my supervisor at my field office used to be in the FBI. He made some phone calls, but we never found out who it was or why they tried to do it, but because of my jobs over the years, I have been targeted. So it was very important to me after that to teach our kids about situational awareness and the things they need to know. The book really stems from that, how to develop it and teach others how to be alert of their surroundings.”

Even though Quesenberry is well known for his marksmanship skills, as demonstrated in Top Shot, he said his book is not just for gun owners. It is really for anybody and how to spot danger.

“I talk to a lot of people about personal safety and self-defense, and even in the firearms courses I teach, the one thing I tell everybody it is not enough to carry a gun or be a black belt in jiu jitsu. I tell people all the time you can’t fight what you can’t see coming. If your head is in your phone, you won’t be able to spot it early,” he said.

“As much as we want to feel like we are safe, people feel comfortable letting their guard down in situations they probably shouldn’t. We are the only animals on the planet that can be in the presence of danger and we try to rationalize why they are doing the things they are doing when really they could be setting you up for an attack.

“The books I am doing, the series is called the Heads Up series. The reason I call it that, when someone is looking for a target, they are looking for someone not paying attention. Just keep your head up out of the phone and be alert and looking around. It makes you a less of a target.”

The reviews and testimonials for Quesenberry’s book, Spotting Danger Before It Spots You, read like a who’s who of the military, firearms, and competitive shooting world. The foreword to the book is written by Lt. Colonel Dave Grossman of the U.S. Army, also a well-known author in the field and a former West Point psychology professor, professor of military science, and an Army Ranger Lt. Col.

”I was pretty proud of getting Dave Grossman to write the foreword to it. He is kind of a big deal,” Quesenberry said. “He said if he liked it, he would write a foreword. He read it and liked it.”

Quesenberry also encourages folks interested in the subject to visit his website at www.garyquesenberry.com and click through the links on the site. When Quesenberry retires in October and moves back to Carroll County, his goal is to teach situational awareness to people in group settings of 10 to 15 people.