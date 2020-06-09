Miss Angel’s wins $5,000 in national promotion

Money to aid Trinity Episcopal charities

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Angel Shur of Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies is shown at her shop in downtown Mount Airy in 2018.

News file photo

These were a few of the offerings on display at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in December when the shop hosted a cookie contest.

Jeff Linville | The News

Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy is known for tasty products, and its recognition as one of 10 winners in a nationwide promotion also represents a sweet deal for charitable efforts at a local church.

The downtown business was selected as part of the Donuts for Good giveaway program sponsored by Dawn Foods, a manufacturer based in Jackson, Michigan, known as the premier supplier of bakery ingredients around the world.

A charitable donation of $50,000 is accompanying the promotion, split among the 10 winners, with the $5,000 prize for Miss Angel’s to benefit Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Airy.

Donuts for Good — part of a “Thank You to Bakers” initiative launched in January in conjunction with the company’s 100th anniversary this year — is highlighting the positive impact Dawn customers such as Miss Angel’s continually make in their local communities.

Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, headed by Angela Shur, has been at the forefront of numerous charitable activities over the years, and got involved in the recent promotion through an online and social media application process.

“It was a national contest,” Shur said. “It was for all the bakers across the country.”

While the winners of the Donuts for Good promotion were drawn at random from among the entries received, Shur pointed out that documentation had to be provided for each concerning their community service efforts.

Earlier this year, Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies began supporting local health-care workers through its Feed the COVID Frontliners program, in which medical personnel receive a complete dinner and dessert twice a week.

During the winter, Miss Angel’s — a business originating as a farm growing fruits and other produce, which eventually spawned the pie shop in order to use all the fruit — helped feed the homeless through a First Presbyterian Church shelter program.

The 10 winners were announced Friday.

“I was in the top 10, I couldn’t believe it,” Shur said. “I was so happy.”

She added that the promotion is providing valuable nationwide exposure to the community at large. “This is just such an honor for Mount Airy.”

Other recipients are located in such cities as Miami; Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Annapolis, Maryland; Stamford, Connecticut; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and states including Ohio and Massachusetts.

Promotion winners designated a charity of choice for the $50,000 in winnings, required to be a 501(c) (3) organization, and Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies is donating its $5,000 to the congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church.

The church provides access to groceries for those in need though its food pantry, medical equipment and comfort for the sick, among other services.

Topping the list of charities of choice nationwide for the Dawn Foods promotion are Make-A-Wish and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative we continue to support our local bakeries as a way to recognize all the good they do within their communities,” Carrie Jones-Barber, the CEO of Dawn Foods, said in a statement.

“The Donuts for Good entry winners are a reflection of the countless good deeds bakers perform day in and day out around the world.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

