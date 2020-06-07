Marchers call for unity, end to racism

Elder Jerome Temoney of Mount Carmel Holiness Church addresses the crowd gathered at the end of Sunday’s march, telling them every person can make a difference in the struggle against racism and inequality. John Peters | Mount Airy News Marchers make their way through the intersection of Main Street and Pine Street, on their way to the city municipal building. Photo courtesy Joe Zalescik D.J. Spencer, at right, leads those gathered for Sunday’s unity march and vigil in a minute of silence in memory of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police has sparked nationwide protest against racism and police brutality, including Sunday’s peaceful march and protest downtown. John Peters | Mount Airy News Johnathan Whichard, pastor of The Bridge Church International, addresses Sunday’s gathering while holding up a sign that reads “If you have a skin problem, you have a sin problem.” John Peters | Mount Airy News World Elegance Pageant Ms. Plus Florida 2019 Jennifer Johnson leads more than 1,000 people gathered for Sunday’s protest in “The Star Spangled Banner” while march organizer Alexius Lipot holds the megaphone. John Peters | Mount Airy News More than 1,000 people marched down Main Street Mount Airy on Sunday, in a sign of unity and determination to work toward ending racism in America. Photo courtesy Joe Zalescik

More than 1,000 marchers took part in what organizers called a rally for unity on Sunday in downtown Mount Airy.

The event was one of many marches and protests being held around the nation since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of three Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers has sparked national outrage. A video shot by a bystander shows Floyd, who was born in North Carolina, with his hands cuffed behind his back, held down by three officers, one of whom had his knees pressed against the back of Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

The video lasted almost nine minutes, and shows that even after Floyd appears to have passed out and become non-responsive, the officer continued holding his knee to Floyd’s neck.

In contrast to many protests around the nation accompanied by tension and violence, Sunday’s Mount Airy march and vigil was marked by calm. Organized by city resident Alexius Lipot, those marching carried signs that read “Black lives matter” and “Enough is enough” and “If you have a skin problem, you have a sin problem.”

Speakers, at times fiery, at other times emotional, called on those gathered to be the beginning of change in America, to demand that all people be treated equally and fairly. The speakers decried the violence that has rocked America — both the violence perpetrated by rioters and violence employed by some police and the president against innocent protesters, They encouraged those in the crowd to be the agents of change, but to do so peacefully. At the center of the tension in the nation is the specter of racism, which several speakers said has haunted American for generations.

A full report from Sunday’s unity protest will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Mount Airy News.