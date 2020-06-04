Food Lion purchases 62 stores

SALISBURY — Food Lion announced Wednesday it has entered into a transaction to purchase 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.

The company said in announcing the purchase that “the addition of these stores will deepen the company’s ability to serve more customers with fresh and affordable products to nourish their families.”

Food Lion has stores in Mount Airy, Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin, though it appeared the operations of those stores will not be affected by the purchase.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states.”

Food Lion expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 new stores.

The stores will remain open as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021, pending regulatory approval and customary closing requirements. Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.

“Caring for families and communities is at the heart of our brand. We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent and gas and groceries,” Ham said. “That’s why Food Lion recently announced a goal of providing 1 billion more meals through our hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to feed our neighbors in need. As part of that commitment to the most vulnerable in our communities, these new stores will also be paired with local food bank partners. Caring is who we are and what we do at Food Lion.”

Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution, through the Mauldin, South Carolina, distribution center once the transaction is complete. The distribution center will support the newly acquired 62 stores and Food Lion’s network of stores. The handover is anticipated to be complete in the first half of 2021.