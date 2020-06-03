Shepherd’s House receives $100K grant

While the spread of COVID-19 and associated statewide shutdowns have slowed some area projects, the Shepherd’s House is still working toward getting its new facility up and running.

Those efforts took a big step forward recently when the local agency received a $100,000 grant from The Cannon Foundation for the planned facility on Spring Street, behind the Shepherd’s House existing shelter.

The Cannon Foundation, based in Concord, provides funding for capital and infrastructure projects across North Carolina that serve healthcare, higher education, human services and community needs. The foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, president of Cannon Mills Company.

“We are so thankful to be receiving $100,000 from The Cannon Foundation,” said Mary Boyles, executive director of the Shepherd’s House. “The most vulnerable in our community will experience the impact of this grant as we house and provide services to the homeless and help them acquire skills to transition into independent living.”

The new facility will increase the nightly shelter capacity from 18 to 48.

The agency held a groundbreaking for the new $1.5 million facility in October, which is being built on land owned by Haymore Baptist Church. The church is leasing the property to The Shepherd’s House for $1 year for 99 years. Once the project is complete, the present facility will be renovated to serve as transitional housing for those graduating from the homeless shelter program due to a need for low-cost lodging until they become self-sufficient.

The Shepherd’s House has been providing emergency shelter and supportive services to single women and families in Surry County and the surrounding region since 2003. The non-profit has served more than 2,300 clients, providing nearly 67,000 nights of shelter and serving more than 183,000 meals for those in need, according to information released Tuesday.

In the past four years, almost 2,000 people requesting assistance from the home had to be turned away due to lack of space at the current facility.

“Since 2003, our community and our grant partners have always shown generosity and support to The Shepherd’s House, and we are thankful for each one of them, as we begin this new chapter for this organization and the communities we serve,” Boyles said in announcing the grant.