COVID-19 cases pass 200

In addition to mass testing events, such as this one held at Northern Regional Hospital, area health officials are encouraging local residents to practice social distancing, wear masks while out in public, wash their hands often, and follow other CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Surry County reached an unenviable milestone in recent days, recording its 200th case of COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, when the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its website, the county had 218 confirmed cases, or 30 per 10,000, with two deaths — nearly triple the total case figures from just two weeks ago. Statewide the number of cases approached another milestone, with 29,263 confirmed cases across the state.

Surrounding communities have continued to see case numbers climb as well, some more dramatically than Surry County.

Wilkes County had 500 cases as of Monday morning, or 73 per 10,000, with 6 deaths; Yadkin County was up to 177 cases, 47 per 10,000, and 2 deaths; Forsyth County had registered 1,383, cases, or 36 per 10,000 with 11 deaths; Stokes County stood at 69 cases, or 15 per 10,000, with no deaths; and Ashe County had 17 cases, or 15 per 10,000.

Across the border in Virginia, the numbers continued their upward climb as well. In Carroll County, 97 individuals had test positive, for a rate of 32.7 per 10,000, with 1 death; Galax had recorded 124 total cases, for a rate of 193 per 10,000 but no deaths; Grayson County had 38 confirmed cases, for a rate of 24 per 10,000, and Patrick County 19 cases, or 10.7 per 10,000. Statewide, Virginia has seen 43,247 confirmed cases and 1,282 deaths.

Monday the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, working with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, was conducting the third county-wide mass testing over the past four weeks.

While the climb in the local numbers can be attributed in part to wider-spread testing, health officials have expressed frustration that much of the recent growth is because too many people are ignoring CDC guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, and other steps at the same time businesses and other agencies across the state are reopening.

“We have noticed that a lot of the cases we have seen more recently are a result of social or family gatherings, and we would like to encourage people to adhere to social distancing recommendations,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for Surry Health and Nutrition, shortly before the May 18 mass testing in Surry County.

“We would like to remind everyone to practice the 3 Ws: wear, wait and wash,” she said.

That means anyone leaving home should wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart from others while in lines, and wash their hands often.

