Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Dobson man was jailed on a felony drug violation Tuesday as the result of a suspicious-vehicle call in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Jacob Anthony Childress, 29, of 201 Ryan St., was encountered by officers in the parking lot of Hardee’s on West Pine Street, and during an investigation a canine open-air sniff led to a probable-cause search of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup involved. The search turned up methamphetamine, a glass smoking device, a knife and a machete, arrest records state.

Childress was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; and carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 10 appearance in District Court.

According to the court docket, he has a court appearance Monday for a charge of driving while impaired. On July 10 he faces two citations for speeding.

On July 20 he faces a felony charge of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 13 he has charges of driving while impaired and littering.

• Magan Lee Hunter, 31, of 369 Mount Herman Church Road, was served Wednesday with criminal summonses on charges of injury to personal property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 21. Glenn Lamb of Cynthia Drive, Mount Airy, is listed as the complainant, with no other details given.

Hunter is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on July 17.

In March 2019 she was convicted in Forsyth County of misdemeanor larceny and sentenced to a suspended sentence, probation and time served in a county jail.

• Margaret Ann Marshall, 54, of 238 Hylton St., was arrested as a fugitive from justice on May 17, which involved Marshall being served with an out-of-state warrant from Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

She was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond, with a Sept. 21 court date set in the case.