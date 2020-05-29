Elkin Sheetz closed for COVID cleansing

The Mount Airy store, and its gas pumps, were closed for a couple of days for sterilization and sanitation before reopening. Now the Elkin location is doing the same.

ELKIN — For the second time this month, a chain of convenience stores in the county has reported a positive case of COVID-19.

With Surry County now up to 187 cases, reports of sick employees at different businesses could become more common. Still, this is news for Sheetz to have a second case in three weeks.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz, sent out a message Thursday:

“Sheetz was informed this morning that an employee at our store location on C.C. Camp Road in Elkin, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on May 22, 2020.

“Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

On May 5, Sheetz learned that an employee at the Mount Airy outlet on U.S. 601 had tested positive, prompting officials to close that store for sterilizing. At that time there had only been 20 confirmed cases in the county, but the count jumped by six people over the next day.

By May 7 the U.S. 601 location was back open and operational.

By a similar timetable, the Elkin store possibly could be cleansed today and back open on Saturday, although store officials gave no set date.