Local teen earns Eagle rank

A local youth recently earned his Eagle Scout rank.

Evan Chadwich Barnard received Boy Scout’s highest honor by becoming an Eagle Scout in a ceremony on March 8. As a member of Old Hickory Council Scout Troop 556, Evan has been involved with Scouts since the first grade. He just finished his junior year at North Surry High School and is a rising senior in the drama program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Evan was selected for the 2020 North Carolina Governor’s School program for theater.

His Eagle ceremony, held at Calvary Baptist Church, was attended by friends and family members. His Eagle project, entitled “Class A: The Story of How Scouting Changed My Life,” consisted of writing, directing and starring in an hour-long play about the Boy Scouts. The play was performed at three Surry County elementary schools and the Surry Arts Council to encourage involvement in Scouting and theater. The show also featured the onstage and offstage talents of fellow scouts and students from three different high schools and two middle schools.

The play raised $500 at the box office of its arts council performance, successfully paying off the cost of production with a surplus of funds, which were donated to Surry County Schools.

Over his ten years in Scouting, Evan has held positions of leadership such as den chief and senior patrol leader, and has earned 43 merit badges. His hobbies outside of Scouts include writing, playing the trumpet, and acting. He would like to thank his parents, Chad and Amanda Barnard, siblings Max and Juliet Barnard, and grandparents, Sheree and Steven Barnard, for all of their love and support. He would also like to thank Scout mentors including Chris Hiatt, Ted Young, Danny Lyons, Kent Moser, and Keith Moser for helping make his idea a reality.