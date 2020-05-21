Vandal targets stained-glass image of Jesus

It’s the kind of crime that strikes deep at the heart of Mount Airy’s religious community: the vandalism of a stained-glass window bearing an image of Christ at one of the city’s oldest houses of worship.

“When you take out Jesus, that’s just the ultimate,” Pastor Neil Routh of Grace Moravian Church said Thursday while surveying the damage to the broken window from inside the church sanctuary, which has been estimated at $10,000.

The vandalism occurred sometime overnight Monday, when a male suspect smashed the large stained-glass window on the porch of the sanctuary facing North Main Street. The display actually contains two separate panels depicting images of Jesus the Good Shepherd, one visible to passing traffic on the outside and the other facing the inside of the sanctuary where services are held.

Those windows, separated by a laminate to help illuminate the images from either vantage point, have quietly sat back to back since the Grace Moravian Church building was constructed in 1925.

That is, until earlier this week, when the perpetrator carried a large flat stone to the site — similar to those utilized for landscaping and retaining walls — and used it to bash the 20-foot-tall window repeatedly.

“It was so violent,’ Routh said of the force employed, which resulted in the vandal penetrating a half-inch section of Plexiglas before breaking out a 2-foot-square portion on both sides of the window display.

“He had to bang on it,” the pastor added of the intensity involved, which left shards of glass and debris that was scattered more than 20 feet into the sanctuary. The shattered rock also was found at the scene, which now includes a piece of OSB chipboard covering the outside section.

Although the face of Christ was spared, Routh thinks that’s only because the individual involved, while somewhat tall due to the angle of the blows, couldn’t reach that part of the image about 12 feet off the ground.

The property-damage incident was investigated by the Mount Airy Police Department, who reportedly have made an arrest for which no official details had been released by early Thursday afternoon.

That individual of interest is said to have been taken into custody in connection with a separate disturbance in Mount Airy Monday night and subsequently was linked to the incident at the church, to which the yet-unnamed person allegedly has confessed.

At first, it was thought the perpetrator might have been making some anti-religious or other statement through the vandalism and that it was not random in nature.

But as more has become known, those close to the case have formed the opinion that the suspect possibly has some type of mental problem, judging by the senselessness of the act.

“It’s just so strange,” said Routh, whose history as pastor of Grace Moravian includes two different periods, from 1994-98 and the second that began with his return in 2016.

Meanwhile, Epiphany Studios, a business in Front Royal, Virginia, specializing in the restoration and preservation of stained-glass windows, will be making repairs to the Grace Moravian Church display.

This will involve shipping it to Front Royal for the work that will take a couple of months to complete, which means the window could be reinstalled at the church in late summer.

The job might run less than the $10,000 estimate given.

“Whatever the cost is, the insurance is going to cover it,” the pastor said.

However, the psychological and emotional damage might not be fixed as easily from the act he called “the ultimate expression of anger at God.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.