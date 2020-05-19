Aid money available to food, shelter programs

Surry County has been chosen to receive $27,083 under the federal Phase 37 program and an additional $38,613 under the CARES program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; and United Way of America which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent. The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Surry County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact H. Lee Merritt Jr., local board chairman, by telephone at 336-789-8120, for an application. The deadline for applications is May 27.