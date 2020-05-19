Schools talk budget with county board

DOBSON — It’s a different world than it was three months ago, and school officials say they know that will make it difficult for county leaders looking at ways to fund all the current school needs.

Surry County Schools spent a long time putting together its 2020-21 fiscal year budget (which begins July 1), Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, told the Surry County Board of Commissioners in a video conference.

The staff worked from November up to March on its plan, Reeves said, but the world has changed since then. As the largest employer in the county, it is the school district’s job to work with the county board in these trying times, he said.

Dr. Myra Cox, Reeves’ counterpart with Elkin City Schools, said her school system also created its budget before the state’s stay-at-home order. In giving the new request, the district knows the current situation will affect its funding.

So what are the requests? First look at the current situation:

In the current fiscal budget that runs through June, the county is supplying $12,214,950 in regular expenses to the three districts and nearly $3 million more in capital outlay. The capital outlay monies are split in two funds: a per-pupil allocation that comes to $1.16 million and a special apropriation of almost $1.82 million.

With the supplemental funding of $255,000, school/college debt payments of $4.44 million, and charter schools/virtual charter schools getting $800,000, then the total spending on public schools comes to about $20.7 million. The entire county budget is about $80 million, so public schools make up a quarter of all tax spending.

The biggest sum (the $12.21 million) was based on a rate of $1,210 per pupil, with an enrollment of more than 10,000 children.

This per-student payment has been steadily climbing for the past seven years.

The recession hit in 2008 and county commissioners cut the budget in 2009, 2010 and 2011. The per-student funding dropped from $1,125 to as low as $1,060 in 2011-12.

In the 2015-16 school year, the funding rate was at $1,090 per student. Then it went to $1,125 in 2016-17. For 2017-18, the schools pushed for $1,175 and got $1,140. That climbed to $1,160 for 2018-19.

Last year the schools asked for a jump to $1,197. Mount Airy and Elkin also asked for a 1-cent increase in supplemental tax.

The commissioners discussed how this wasn’t really fair to Surry County Schools because those 18 campuses don’t get any special tax supplement. Instead of granting the penny tax increse, the board voted to raise the per-pupil rate to $1,210 for all three districts to be more fair.

So what is the figure sought this year?

Dr. Cox said that $1,325 is a figure that the three superintendents agreed upon jointly months ago.

With an ADM (average daily membership) of 9,873 students, that would come to $13.08 million.

She said that she understood that Dr. Reeves would be requesting $1,259 on a revised plan, and Dr. Kim Morrison wold be seeking $1,231 for the city schools, but she would need somewhere between. “Around $1,240-ish would work.”

Cox presented her budget needs along with Jan Zachary, the district’s director of business and finance.

They explained that there are three “unfunded mandates” coming up this fall that affect the funding request.

• The first is the long-discussed lowering of class sizes that is being phased in over a few years. Cox said the second grade was almost too big for the current standards, so that group going to the third grade with the smaller class size will require the hiring of one more teacher there.

If ever there were a time for the House and Senate to have some flexibility on class size requirements, it is now, said Dr. Morrison. There likely will still be remote learning when the school year starts, so class size isn’t an issue right now; however, if the General Assembly doesn’t postpone the class size requirement due date, MACS would have to hire a teacher right away anyways to meet state requirements.

• The second, Zachary said, is that the state Department of Public Instruction predicting that all districts will see an increase in both retirement (1%) and insurance/hospitalization benefits (3%).

Reeves said the increases cautioned by DPI, along with a 3% cost-of-living increase could jump the county schools’ budget by $107,000.

To get an idea of how much benefits have shot up in a decade, Reeves said, consider a teacher assistant, custodian or cafeteria manager who might have made $25,000 in 2008-09.

State raises since then would only have boosted that person’s salary by $2,268. But, factor in these other costs like retirement and insurance, and the total compensation for this employee has jumped up $7,800.

• The third expense, Cox said, is that whenever campuses are ready to reopen, there will be a large expense in health and wellness equipment. This could be providing masks and gloves to all school personnel and digital thermometers to test students at access points like getting on school buses and/or building entrances.

Projects

Dr. Morrison said the city school had several capital outlay projects completed this year:

Flooring upgrade at Jones and Mount Airy Middle Schools;

New HVAC at Jones and MAMS;

Upgraded cafeteria furniture at Tharrington;

Updated bathrooms at Tharrington;

Handicap-accessible entrance for the band room;

Light upgrades at schools;

Two used buses bought from the county.

Morrison said that special requests can be postponed easier than remote learning needs in the budget because of how education is being done right now.

Before the superintendents came on the video conference, County Manager Chris Knopf said he was hesitant to budget any money for things like remote learning because the state relief funds are supposed to be sending some money earmarked just for that.

As for school projects, on Morrison’s short list of things that need addressing are a hot water storage tank and the central freezer that holds frozen goods for all four schools.

MACS has put the Career and Technical Education building on its list of wants for several years, but it has been bumped down the priority list because of more pressing needs.

Morrison said she would suggest working on making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act now, then further repairs and renovations can be done in phases going forward. Right now, she said, there are students who have attempted to enter the building, but the doors and bathrooms are not wheelchair-friendly.

Reeves said on April 24, the county school board passed a new resolution supporting a lower ADM rate and also reducing its request for special projects by $325,000.

However, he said the district is still seeking an increase in per-student funding because SCS is still seeing a loss of students each year while Mount Airy and Elkin are staying more stable.

Also, he added, Surry County’s rank by the state in terms of poverty keeps bouncing back and forth between the two lowest levels. Surry went from Tier 1 to Tier 2, back to Tier 1 and now again to Tier 2. With the state considering Surry not as poor as some other counties, low-wealth funding is being reduced.

Missing data

Something that wasn’t mentioned by any of the three superintendents was how much the school systems are saving right now by not having children in class.

Surry County Schools’ total enrollment has slid downward year after year. A few years ago the district had more than 8,000 children on its 19 campuses; the estimated enrollment for next year now is down 212 to 7,433.

When this has come up in budget talks before, school board members have pointed out that 200 kids spread across all the district classrooms averages out to only about one per class. Therefore, the district can’t save any money. It costs the same amount to operate the schools with 8,000 or 7,800 children. School officials mentioned fixed costs like the electricity to keep the lights turned on and the cost to heat and cool the buildings.

Right now, parents are the ones taking on more expense. Their children are using more electricity at home, using more water, soap and (scarce supplies of) toilet paper and paper towels in the bathroom, and creating more sewage.

One of the board members asked Commissioner Bill Goins how things were going at his school as Goins is winding down his long educational career with his final year at Surry Central High School.

Goins said the school was running like it would over the summer with the lights off as much as possible and reduced use of heating and cooling.

The superintendents each brought up an increase in costs for remote learning, but did not offer any savings found in this method of educating children.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.