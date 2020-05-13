Galax Fiddlers’ Convention cancelled

The Old Time Fiddlers Convention scheduled for Galax Felts Park in August has been cancelled.

Officers of the sponsoring Moose Lodge met Monday night and made the decision to cancel the big event for this year due to uncertainty about what might develop regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first year the Fiddlers Convention had to be cancelled since the war years of 1943 and 1944 — 75 consecutive years without a cancellation. All totaled, the convention has been held 84 times priot to 2020.

“It was a very difficult decision. It was a special meeting of the officers, not the entire Moose Lodge body. All the persons present had mixed feelings as there was so much to consider for both sides of the argument but we felt it was in the best interest of public safety to put it off,” said Moose Lodge Officer Donald Trausneck.

“It took a long time to make a decision — discussion lasting more than half an hour — but in the end there was no dissension among the ten of us present. I don’t know if any outside agencies were contacted. There was no mention of it. A lot of talk focused on not knowing when or what the governor will do. Every possibility was considered and we wanted to do the best for everyone involved. We did not do this in haste and we hated to make this decision but we had to do it.”

Event hasn’t missed a year since WW II