Planners to meet virtually on key projects

Much of the world has been shut down by the coronavirus, but local developers seem just as productive as ever — prompting special action by Mount Airy officials to accommodate their projects.

These involve plans for a 20-unit condominium development on West Poplar Street, an effort by a local business to manufacture medical supplies including face masks and a previously announced project for a new Siamese Twins museum.

Before any of this can become reality, various regulatory actions are needed by city officials, including the Mount Airy Planning Board.

However, the coronavirus epidemic has halted meetings of it and other advisory committees appointed by the city commissioners, groups that take preliminary action on various requests leading to final decisions by the latter.

Push now seems to be coming to shove with multiple pressing projects, according to Mount Airy Planning Director Andy Goodall.

“We’ve started to accumulate some requests from developers,” Goodall told the commissioners, who were meeting last Thursday afternoon, albeit virtually, for the first time since March 19.

The projects in question include:

• A request by Dean Bray III to have two parcels located at 141 and 151 W. Poplar St. rezoned from R-8 (single-family residential) to R-6 (General Residential). This would allow the two parcels (just north of the intersection of Main and Lebanon streets) to be combined with a larger one already zoned R-6 in order to accommodate the condominium development.

• A request from Tom and Ben Webb involving two parcels at 1772 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the location of the Fish Hippie distribution center. The Webbs are seeking to have the parcels rezoned from B-4 (Highway Business) to a B-2 (General Business) conditional zone, to permit Fish Hippie to make medical supplies including masks.

• A request from the Surry Arts Council to have land adjacent to Blackmon Amphitheatre rezoned from R-6 to B-2 as part of plans to build the museum honoring local Siamese twins Eng and Chang Bunker.

The Mount Airy Planning Board initially reviews rezoning requests and makes recommendations to the commissioners as to their approval, a process that requires public hearings by the commissioners before final action.

Goodall said the rezoning applications filed for the three projects are now up for advisory review, involving the holding of courtesy hearings by the planning group before the matters are referred to the commissioners.

The planning director pointed out in a city government memo that the respective developers have been advised of the fact meetings of appointed boards have been postponed indefinitely.

But since officials have taken steps to conduct sessions observing social-distancing guidelines — such as the one last week when seats were spaced out and attendance was limited to 10 people or less — an avenue is open for the planning group to also meet virtually. This setup involves the use of Webex technology that allows citizens to view the proceedings from remote locations.

Goodall asked the commissioners to permit the Mount Airy Planning Board, at least, to meet accordingly and conduct its reviews, while observing the public gathering and distancing recommendations.

The commissioners responded with a 5-0 vote in favor of the request, which also will extend to other city advisory boards — “if a committee needs to meet and they follow the guidelines,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said.

Mount Airy Planning Director Andy Goodall is shown in a file photo.

