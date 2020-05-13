Carroll board chair stepping down

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Chairman Joe Webb, of the Carroll County (Virginia) Board of Supervisors, stunned everyone attending, or watching, the board’s meeting Monday night when he abruptly stepped down from his chairman post, and said he would be leaving the board altogether next month.

The supervisor cited frustration with what he termed a farce, in reference to deep county budget cuts, reports of financial shortfalls, and confusion between what county officials are telling the board versus what he says he sees in auditor reports.

“This is a farce up here,” he said during the meeting. “Nobody is working together, nobody knows nothing until we get here and I am tired of it. I am fed up with it. So as of tonight I step down as chair of the board of supervisors and I will resign June 30, 2020, from the board of supervisors.”

Webb’s term as Laurel Fork’s supervisor expires until Dec. 31, 2021. It was not immediately clear how the vacancy will be filled.

His decision to step down came during a meeting when the board, at the behest of Supervisor Robbie McCraw, called for an investigation of the county’s finances.

“We have come under a tremendous amount of scrutiny here lately, and with that being said, I would like to make a motion that the board direct our county attorney starting an examination or investigation into the county finances and search for any and all discrepancies he might find,” McCraw said, “and also even look into some of the current agreements we have going on, and I ask that he use the ability and means of any investigative form that is out there that he might deem necessary.”

The board passed the motion unanimously.

The vote, as well as Webb’s resignation, came after the board spent considerable time discussing supplemental funding for the Comprehensive Services Act (CSA) and the financially troubled county’s overall funding options for the rest of the year.

Interim County Administrator Cellell Dalton informed the board of an additional appropriation request for CSA for the current fiscal year in the amount of $241,843.21. Due to the county’s financial situation, that led Webb to ask if the county had that much money to give in this year’s budget.

“We do have money to cover it,” Dalton answered. “As always within our budget I don’t like things very, very tight at the end. We have been cutting funds on other departments knowing at the end of the year, as happened last year, that there will be these unknown requests coming to you. Well, instead of doing it on June 30 of this year we are trying to bring them forth as you see those so we can budget them, because we need to anticipate these in next year’s budget up front and not budget numbers that are unrealistic on expenditures next year. Remember the CSA is one of the mandated programs … you have to pay that bill no matter what the bill is.”

Webb said he understood that part, but on the last notice he saw from Dalton the county only had $144,000 left in its budget for the rest of the year.

“If you will go on to the treasurer’s report … you will see that cash in hand on April 30, we had $13.5 million. That is just a little bit more than $2 million more than you had last year,” Dalton said. “A lot of that has to do with budget cuts at the end of the year when it comes to we still have two months, May and June, to spend out of that money. And projections, if you keep spending money the way we are spending currently, you will be very close to the $9 million you had last year on June 30. The bad part of that is you need about $12 million on May 30 to make it through. Hopefully twice-a-year taxation collections will shore up those accounts to where we do not do what we did last year with (paying bills).”

Supervisor Dr. Tom Littrell made a motion to pay the additional CSA appropriation, which passed unanimously.

“We basically have no choice,” Littrell said.

Dalton later brought up the county’s fund balance again.

“The difference you have in cash in banks and bottom line are total of all funds this year. … We had a lot of comments about fund balances,” Dalton said. “If everybody goes to the county budget in our annual fiscal report on the website, it does show that we had some money at the end of the year. However, the taxes in the past have never been collected, are not collected, until December. This year we will go into twice-a-year taxation so hopefully it will help cash flow. If all of you remember, last year as we got to August and September we didn’t have enough funds to pay all of our bills.”

Dalton went on to say the treasurer’s report is showing a huge drop in meals tax, transient occupancy tax and other local taxes that will cause additional shortfalls. That has a dramatic impact on the budget, he said. The county will receive approximately $34 million in revenues for the coming fiscal year, but had to adjust down from $40 million in expenditure requests.

“The bottom line is $34 million will be split between all the departments of the county. Schools are always the number one priority of the county and looking at the current budget it is still with around $15 million, including debt service,” Dalton said. “As we go through this carefully, you will understand what is going on in the county budget that led to the financial audit from Robinson, Farmer & Cox.”

Supervisor Rex Hill stated typically the county has anywhere from $3 million to $4 million coming out each month.

“So if that $9 million is here, if you are not bringing in much income, by the time you get to October you are close to zero and that is what we have had to have the last three years — we have had to borrow money … so we could pay salaries, so that is where you need this extra fund balance we talked about,” Hill said. “You have to have it to get through to October, at least last year anyway.”

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN.

